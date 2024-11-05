Lifeline rework in Apex Legends finally gives her shield back but with a big twist

Lifeline is getting a major rework in Apex Legends, which sees all three of her abilities changed, and even an update to her appearance in-game. Here’s what you need to know if you are a Lifeline main.

For Season 23 of Apex Legends, there won’t be a new Legend. Instead, Lifeline is getting a complete overhaul, just like Revenant did some seasons ago.

Although Lifeline is and always has been a popular character, the developers at Respawn felt she wasn’t actually matching the intention of being a combat medic, and that some of her abilities, particularly the care package, were outdated in today’s version of Apex.

But, since Lifeline is a day one character, and so many players main her, it was certainly a brave decision to give her an overhaul. Here’s what’s happening to her abilities in detail.

Lifeline Rework: All new abilities

Passive

While Lifeline’s Combat Revive stays, she will now also be able to grab onto D.O.C and glide for a few seconds in mid-air.

Respawn Entertainment

Tactical

A big change to Lifeline’s tactical, as her D.O.C drone now heals all nearby allies and can be assigned to follow allies once deployed. At any time Lifeline can recall or reassign the drone too.

Ultimate

By far the biggest change though, fittingly, is to her ultimate. Lifeline will no longer have the care package, as the devs felt it was just outdated in today’s Apex meta.

Instead, she is getting a shield – even bigger than her legendary revive shield. Lifeline can now throw D.O.C to activate his 360-degree “Halo Shield System”. The Halo Shield System blocks bullets, and players inside gain fast healing, including enemies.

But, it is not covered at the top, meaning enemies can drop in nades, and abilities that rain from the sky will still be a threat.

Lifeline’s new look

In addition to her kit changing, her appearance is too. Of course, her silhouette remains the same, so she will still be recognizable on the battlefield, but she has just been freshened up a bit.

Respawn Entertainment

Also notable is that her left arm now appear to have been replaced with a robotic arm. We aren’t sure why this is the case yet, as the devs wanted to keep it under wraps for now.

Support legends set to dominate Season 23

Speaking to the developers ar Respaw, they told us that they fully expect this to be the ‘season of support’, as all support legends are getting some love.

In addition to Lifeline’s rework, and buffs to Gibraltar, Newcastle, and Conduit, all support legends will now get two new perks:

Heal Expert Perk: Allowing them to move faster while healing

Revive Speed Perk: Revive allies faster and with health regen

So, if you aren’t maining a support legend right now, it might be time to start.

All of this goes live with the new season, called From the Rift, which starts on November 5.