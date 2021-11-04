Apex Legends players warned about instant death spots on new map Storm Point

Storm Point is the fourth and latest map to be added to Apex Legends, but you’ll need to watch out for specific bugged locations of the tropical map, which will cause instant death.

Released with Apex Legends Season 11, Storm Point is the latest map to arrive in the game. Set in Gaea, the map is unlike anything we’ve previously seen in Apex, with its tropical and colorful beaches to the Spiders and Prowlers spawns that drop loot.

However, Storm Point looks to be a bit unpolished in some areas, as players are instantly dying after falling through specific parts of the map.

With the release on November 2, players slowly began sharing their videos of them falling through the map in specific areas. If you’re unfortunate to fall through one, it’s instant death for you.

Professional Apex player for Team Liquid hodsic posted a clip of him falling through the map, right after he had called out that he was “safe” to his teammates. Instead, they were left to pick up his respawn banner.

it wasn't safe on me pic.twitter.com/CGZjhpVI98 — Liquid hodsic (@hodsic) November 3, 2021

Another player also shared another instant death spot, falling under the map at the completely opposite side of the map to hodsic.

Instant Death spots on Storm Point

So far, there are two different locations that will lead to instant death, but there could be even more to look out for as well.

You’ll need to be cautious around the buildings to the south of the Barometer which was hodsic’s clip, as well as the cave between Thunder Watch and Highpoint which we saw in the second clip.

With Storm Point being 15% larger than World’s Edge and having 17 POI’s, it’s understandable for some small areas to be missed by the dev team.

Respawn is yet to acknowledge the map issues, but we should expect a quick hotfix in the next patch.