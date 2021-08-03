When is Apex Legends Season 11? Start date, Season 10 end date, more

While Apex Legends Season 10 is finally kicking things off with the new Emergence update, that hasn’t stopped us from looking ahead to Season 11. Here’s everything we know about when Emergence will wrap up, and when Season 11 will begin.

Apex Legends Season 10 has brought plenty of exciting content for fans to sink their teeth into. The new season has introduced Seer, a number of World’s Edge map changes, a new LMG, and plenty of quality of life improvements.

While players will be busy getting to grips with the new Season 10 additions, many fans will be looking forward to the upcoming Season 11 update. Whether you’re looking to save your Legend tokens for the next character or just wish to see what awaits you in Season 11, then you’ll want to get all the latest info.

When does Apex Legends Season 11 start?

Apex Legends Season 10, dubbed ‘Emergence,’ launched on August 3, 2021. Now that the new season and Battle Pass are out, we know for sure when it will end, and when Season 11 could begin.

Like previous Apex Legends updates, the Season 10 Battle Pass will typically run for 13 weeks, which means Season 11 will start either November 1, 2021, or November 2, 2021.

What’s coming in the Apex Legends Season 11 update?

It’s always difficult to predict what Respawn has planned for an upcoming update, but there have been a series of leaks that do hint towards a new map.

With Season 10 bringing several new changes to World’s Edge, many fans will likely be wondering when Respawn will be introducing a new map to the game. Well, Season 11 could provide this highly-anticipated feature.

The Tropics map was first referenced by leakers all the way back in Season 5, but the developers have yet to add tease or even give any new info about this map. However, dataminer Garret found that there are references to alien plants and a jungle in the game’s files.

If that wasn’t enough, the leaker also found that the map will have its own version of Tridents, which will help players navigate their way through the sun-soaked surroundings.

For now, those are the only details we have on the new Tropics map, but like most leaks, none of this is guaranteed release in Season 11. In fact, it’s likely that Respawn still has plenty of new content that we’ll only know about when Season 11 official releases.

For now, that’s all the information we have on Apex Legends Season 11 update. We’ll be sure to update this piece with any new information or leaks as soon as they become available.