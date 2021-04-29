Apex Legends Season 9 weapon changes: Spitfire nerf, Wingman buff, more - Dexerto

The Apex Legends Season 9 patch notes are here with a swarm of new changes that will introduce the new ‘Marksman Weapons’ category as well as nerfs to the Spitfire, Assault Rifles, and more.

There’s always a trove of new updates to sift through with every seasonal update, and Season 9: Legacy is no exception. From Arc Stars to the Mozambique, Respawn are bringing in balance changes across the board along with new Legend, Valkyrie.

Due to changes in the loot pool, the Wingman and Longbow are going to get some meaningful buffs that should make them useful out the gates. Meanwhile, the Spitfire proved to be a bit too busted for Respawn so they’re going to tone down its early firepower.

This should see the rise of new top weapon contenders like the 30-30 Repeater, before Respawn possibly add new weapons like the CAR SMG. Check down below for a complete look at all the weapon buffs in Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy.

Apex Legends Season 9 weapon buffs & nerfs

Marksman Weapons

A major note to consider comes in the form of a new weapon category that will now label the G7 Scout, 30-30 Repeater, Triple Take, and Bocek Bow as ‘Marksman Weapons.’

The most immediate change to Marksman Weapons is the increased movement speed you’re going to get while aiming down the sights.

Care Package weapons

The Triple Take will replace the Peacekeeper in supply drops. This means the Marksman weapon will now come with a 9 ammo clip with 63 reserve shots.

Triple Take had its fire rate increased from 1.2 to 1.3. The time to full charge has been reduced from 1.1 seconds to a flat 1 second. It’ll briefly retain its charge after ADSing. And it has an increased spread while airborne and ADSing.

Other than the Marksman Weapon move speed buff, the 30-30 Repeater had its leg damage multiplier increased from 0.75 to 0.85.

The G7 Scout on the other hand has a slight nerf, increasing the hipfire spread to be more in line with other weapons of its class.

Headshots & Skullpiercer

As previously mentioned, the Wingman and Longbow had their headshot multiplier increased from 2.0 to 2.15 since the Skullpiercer is out of rotation.

The Spitfire had its recoil controllability reduced early in its pattern, making it just a bit hard to aim in the opening shots. Respawn are still monitoring its power and will make changes accordingly. Meanwhile, the opposite can be said about the Havoc which had its recoil controllability early in the pattern increased.

Another broad change has been made, this time for Assault Rifles. All Assault Rifle headshot multipliers have been reduced from 2.0 to 1.75. Since this was already the case with the Hemlok, this is primarily going to affect the R301, Flatline, and Havoc.

Mozambique & P2020 buff

The Mozambique has a tighter pellet spread with the lower 2 projectiles, which should make it more useful considering its magazine size has been upgraded from 4 to 6. If the change transfers to the new Arenas mode, then it could make for interesting gameplay.

As for the P2020, Respawn are giving the gun increased bullet damage from 15 to 18, and lowering the fire rate from 8.5 to 6.25.

Peacekeeper is back

The Peacekeeper is returning to its old form now that it’s out of the supply drops. Now it comes with a Precision Choke by default, which can be toggled on/off. Pellet damage has been reduced from 10 to 9, rechamber time increased from 0.9 to 1.1 seconds. Reload times increased: regular from 2.45 to 2.5, empty from 3.35 to 3.5.

In general, the Peacekeeper pellet spread has been increased and spread when charged increased for all levels: from 0.65/0.45/0.2 to 0.85/0.65/0.35. The Peacekeeper will quickly lose charge after ADSing.

Changes to Hop-Ups & attachments in Apex Season 9

Respawn likes to keep their loot pool constantly revolving to keep players on their toes. As such, there’s going to be some changes in Season 9’s hop-up offerings.

Both the Hammerpoint and Skullpiercer hop ups have been vaulted in Season 9.

Apex players will now find Shatter Caps and Deadeye’s Tempo. The former will be equipable to the 30-30 Repeater and Bocek bow, giving them a toggle fire that splits rounds into a blast pattern.

With Deadeye’s Tempo firing at the perfect moment increases fire rate, and will be available for the Sentinel as well as the Bocek.

Changes to fully kitted rotation in Apex Season 9

Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy has a new rotation for the fully kitted weapons that can be acquired in the game, so make note of the updated lineup.

Removed

R301

30-30 Repeater

Mozambique

Longbow DMR

Spitfire

Added

Wingman

Bocek

R99

Hemlock

Sentinel

Another key takeaway is a change to the Arc Stars, since Respawn removed the aim and movement slow from the initial stick. It’s still going to be a deathblow for people that get stuck, but it won’t be as punishing for the victim’s team.

Meanwhile, Crate Weapon Drop Rates are getting rebalanced. The Kraber will be spawning less often in the early game, and more often as we get to the middle of a match. The Triple Take will be more common in the early game, and the Prowler will be seen a lot in the late game.

Those round out all of the buffs, nerfs, and changes to Apex Legends’ vast weapon pool.

Of course, these changes are going to go into effect once the Season 9: Legacy update lands on May 4, 2020.