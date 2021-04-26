Respawn tease Titanfall 2's CAR SMG coming to Apex Legends - Dexerto

In a new blog post over on Apex Legend’s website, Respawn Entertainment have teased the return of the CAR SMG, which appeared in both Titanfall and Titanfall 2, but details about when the weapon is exactly coming are scarce.

With the start of Season 9, Apex Legends players will be able to get their hands on a new weapon called the Bocek Bow. While fans are already eagerly anticipating its arrival, we may already have our first hint at another gun coming to the game in the future.

Over on Apex Legend’s website, Respawn uploaded a blog post going over everything coming in Arena mode, which is set to arrive in Season 9 alongside the new bow. There was also a .gif of a new weapon selection menu and fans have noticed the inclusion of the CAR SMG.

This is notable because the CAR SMG made its debut in Titanfall 1 and returned in the sequel, which would mean that yet another weapon from past games is making a reappearance in Apex Legends.

As for when this gun will make its way to the game is unclear. Considering the fact that we already know the Bocek Bow is coming with Season 9, fans will more than likely have to wait until at least Season 10 to get their hands on it, if not longer.

That's a CAR SMG. pic.twitter.com/ZxFr9ykJut — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) April 26, 2021

As some weapons get teased a couple seasons in advance, it wouldn’t be shocking if players have to wait until Season 11 or 12 to check it out for themselves. Until then, this small image is all we have to go on.

While those content drops are months away, Season 9 is just around the corner, launching on May 4. Players will be able to try out a new Arena mode, with brings small-scale 3v3 battles to the game, as well as the aforementioned Bocek Bow weapon.