How to unlock Heirlooms in Apex Legends - Dexerto

Apex Legends Heirlooms are some of the most desired items in the game to collect. With each representing an iconic Legend from the title, and being incredibly rare, players are desperate to get their hands on even one. Here’s everything you need to know about Heirlooms and how to go about obtaining one of your own.

To say that Heirlooms are sought after in Apex Legends would be an understatement. For most players, there’s nothing more valuable in-game and they’ll do anything to obtain one for their main Legend.

One of the reasons why Heirlooms are so prized is due to their rarity. Respawn has certainly not made it easy for players to acquire one of these items. This means you either have to be incredibly lucky, willing to grind out a lot of Apex – or spend a serious chunk of money.

How many Heirlooms are in Apex Legends?

At the release of Apex Legends back in 2019, only one Heirloom existed in-game for the Legend, Wraith. However, since then, Respawn has slowly added more, with the most recent addition being Caustic’s Death Hammer.

In total, there are now seven Heirlooms in-game, and Respawn intends to give each Legend their own unique item. Here’s a list of each of the Heirlooms and which Legend they belong to:

Wraith – Kunai (A black blade with a glowing purple edge)

– Kunai (A black blade with a glowing purple edge) Bloodhound – Raven’s Bite (An axe with a glowing red edge)

– Raven’s Bite (An axe with a glowing red edge) Lifeline – Shock Sticks (A pair of defibrillator sticks)

– Shock Sticks (A pair of defibrillator sticks) Pathfinder – Boxing Gloves (Blue boxing gloves with screens on them)

– Boxing Gloves (Blue boxing gloves with screens on them) Octane – Butterfly Knife (A green knife with Octane’s signature stim)

– Butterfly Knife (A green knife with Octane’s signature stim) Mirage – Too Much Witt (A golden trophy of Mirage)

– Too Much Witt (A golden trophy of Mirage) Caustic – Death Hammer (A hammer shaped like a skull, equipped with gas)

Where do you get Heirlooms?

Obtaining your very own Heirloom has changed quite a bit since the release of Apex Legends. Initially, players had to open packs with a 1 in 500 chance of getting hold of a random Heirloom set. With each pack opened, your odds of receiving an Heirloom increased by one, guaranteeing you would unlock an item after 500 packs.

Although this meant players who opened countless packs would eventually get an Heirloom, it was completely random in which one they finally received.

This was changed in February 2020, with Respawn implementing an Heirloom Shard system. Instead of just randomly acquiring an Heirloom, players instead receive shards that can be saved up to unlock a set of their choice. It’s worth noting that the new system still guarantees players will have enough shards after 500 packs to unlock an Heirloom.

In their FAQ, Respawn explains that “A player cannot open more than 500 Apex Packs without receiving an Heirloom set,” but “Once a player owns all of the Heirloom Sets, the player will not be eligible for this bonus until more Heirloom Sets are added to the game.”

Heirlooms in Collection Events

However, there is one other way to get an Heirloom. Every season, there are collection events in Apex Legends. A new Heirloom is typically added with each event. If you collect all 24 items in the collection during the event, you will unlock the newest Heirloom.

Once the Collection event is over, the Heirloom is then only obtainable with shards, or in packs. This means that one new Heirloom is added per season too.

How to get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends

The only way to obtain Heirloom Shards is by opening Apex Packs. Respawn has designed it this way so the items remain rare and exclusive.

The best way to earn packs in Apex is to level up your account, but you can also purchase them with real money. Keep in mind you’re guaranteed enough Heirloom shards to get one Heirloom, after opening 500 packs (if you haven’t got any shards after 499 packs).

If you’re not interested in splashing out any cash on the game, just playing consistently will eventually net you an Heirloom. Of course, how long it takes is completely down to luck, so don’t expect to unlock a set instantly.

That’s everything you need to know about Heirlooms in Apex Legends. Fingers crossed luck is on your side and it doesn’t take you until pack 500 to receive your Heirloom.