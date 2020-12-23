 How to unlock Heirlooms in Apex Legends - Dexerto
Apex Legends

How to unlock Heirlooms in Apex Legends

Published: 23/Dec/2020 13:21

by Alex Garton
Apex Legends Heirloom
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Heirlooms are some of the most desired items in the game to collect. With each representing an iconic Legend from the title, and being incredibly rare, players are desperate to get their hands on even one. Here’s everything you need to know about Heirlooms and how to go about obtaining one of your own.

To say that Heirlooms are sought after in Apex Legends would be an understatement. For most players, there’s nothing more valuable in-game and they’ll do anything to obtain one for their main Legend.

One of the reasons why Heirlooms are so prized is due to their rarity. Respawn has certainly not made it easy for players to acquire one of these items. This means you either have to be incredibly lucky, willing to grind out a lot of Apex – or spend a serious chunk of money.

Octane's Heirloom in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Each heirloom is dedicated to a specific Legend and is designed to fit their character.

How many Heirlooms are in Apex Legends?

At the release of Apex Legends back in 2019, only one Heirloom existed in-game for the Legend, Wraith. However, since then, Respawn has slowly added more, with the most recent addition being Caustic’s Death Hammer.

In total, there are now seven Heirlooms in-game, and Respawn intends to give each Legend their own unique item. Here’s a list of each of the Heirlooms and which Legend they belong to:

  • Wraith – Kunai (A black blade with a glowing purple edge)
  • Bloodhound – Raven’s Bite (An axe with a glowing red edge)
  • Lifeline – Shock Sticks (A pair of defibrillator sticks)
  • Pathfinder  – Boxing Gloves (Blue boxing gloves with screens on them)
  • Octane – Butterfly Knife (A green knife with Octane’s signature stim)
  • Mirage – Too Much Witt (A golden trophy of Mirage)
  • Caustic – Death Hammer (A hammer shaped like a skull, equipped with gas)
Mirage's Heirloom in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Once players have collected enough shards, they can choose which Heirloom to unlock.

Where do you get Heirlooms?

Obtaining your very own Heirloom has changed quite a bit since the release of Apex Legends. Initially, players had to open packs with a 1 in 500 chance of getting hold of a random Heirloom set. With each pack opened, your odds of receiving an Heirloom increased by one, guaranteeing you would unlock an item after 500 packs.

Although this meant players who opened countless packs would eventually get an Heirloom, it was completely random in which one they finally received.

This was changed in February 2020, with Respawn implementing an Heirloom Shard system. Instead of just randomly acquiring an Heirloom, players instead receive shards that can be saved up to unlock a set of their choice. It’s worth noting that the new system still guarantees players will have enough shards after 500 packs to unlock an Heirloom.

In their FAQ,  Respawn explains that “A player cannot open more than 500 Apex Packs without receiving an Heirloom set,” but “Once a player owns all of the Heirloom Sets, the player will not be eligible for this bonus until more Heirloom Sets are added to the game.”

Heirlooms in Collection Events

However, there is one other way to get an Heirloom. Every season, there are collection events in Apex Legends. A new Heirloom is typically added with each event. If you collect all 24 items in the collection during the event, you will unlock the newest Heirloom.

Once the Collection event is over, the Heirloom is then only obtainable with shards, or in packs. This means that one new Heirloom is added per season too.

Pathfinder's Heirloom in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
You can save up Heirloom shards until a set for your favorite Legend is released.

How to get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends

The only way to obtain Heirloom Shards is by opening Apex Packs. Respawn has designed it this way so the items remain rare and exclusive.

The best way to earn packs in Apex is to level up your account, but you can also purchase them with real money. Keep in mind you’re guaranteed enough Heirloom shards to get one Heirloom, after opening 500 packs (if you haven’t got any shards after 499 packs).

If you’re not interested in splashing out any cash on the game, just playing consistently will eventually net you an Heirloom. Of course, how long it takes is completely down to luck, so don’t expect to unlock a set instantly.

That’s everything you need to know about Heirlooms in Apex Legends. Fingers crossed luck is on your side and it doesn’t take you until pack 500 to receive your Heirloom.

Apex Legends

When is Apex Legends Fight Night collection event? Release date, skins, heirloom

Published: 22/Dec/2020 14:18

by Connor Bennett
Pathfinder's Fight Night skin and Apex Legends logo
Respawn/EA

apex legends fight night

Fight Night will be the next Collection Event in Apex Legends, with a new Town Takeover themed around Pathfinder, new skins, and even a new LTM. But when is it releasing? Here’s what we know. 

Ever since the first one back in Season 1, Collection and themed events have become a big thing in Apex Legends as fans look forward to the new content added between seasons.

In these Collection Events, Respawn Entertainment releases a whole batch of new skins, challenges, and daily objectives – with limited-time modes sometimes playing a part as well as new Town Takeover locations.

As for Apex Legends Season 7, the collection event name – Fight Night – has already been leaked and then teased in-game, and we know that the Town Takeover will come in the form of a Pathfinder boxing arena on Olympus. But what else is in store?

Pathfinder Town Takeover in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Teasers for Pathfinder’s Town Takeover have appeared on Olympus.

Fight Night collection event release date

In terms of a release date for the Fight Night collection event, nothing has been confirmed just yet – even with the trailer for the event being leaked ahead of time. 

However, the most likely date at the moment is some point after the week beginning Monday, January 4. Why? Well, the devs have confirmed that the mid-season 7 update is expected around that point, and it would make sense for Respawn to rollout their legend changes and new collection event at the same time. 

The current event, Holo-Day Bash, is set to come to an end on January 4, so it could be the case that the content for the next Collection Event is added in an update on that date, but not rolled out for another week or so. Therefore, the exact date when the event starts is still undetermined at the time of writing. Events typically start on Tuesdays or Thursdays.

Apex Legends Fight Night skins & cosmetics

In terms of new skins, the leaked trailer showed a few of these off – however, the video isn‘t the greatest of quality, so we don’t get the best of looks at their colors and whatnot. 

Regardless, it looks as if Pathfinder, Crypto, Gibraltar, Bloodhound, Bangalore, Wattson, Caustic, Loba, Mirage, and Revenant are all confirmed to be receiving new skins. The other legends weren’t spotted in new outfits, but that’s not to say they won’t be receiving any. 

With the event and Town Takeover being centered around Pathfinder, he might just have the best skin of the bunch, but that’ll be up for fans to decide. 

photo

Fight Night collection event LTM

On top of the Pathfinder boxing arena, it appears as if this collection event will also include a limited-time mode. 

A Japanese version of the trailer refers to a mode called ‘Airdrop escalation takeover’ that has the description of ‘Care package is replaced by items and full-kitted weapons which rarity increases gradually.’

That very much sounds like we’d have evo weapons – similar to evo shields – and that they’ve level up based on damage dealt and kills.

At the end of the day, we’ll only know more either when leakers are able to get their hands on information early, or Respawn decides to release it themselves. 

New Apex Legends Heirloom?

Collection events are often when new Heirlooms are added to Apex Legends. We already know what Gibraltar’s looks like thanks to the Season 7 quest, and leakers have revealed Bangalore’s heirloom too. Nothing is confirmed yet, but hopefully one of these characters will be getting their heirloom added in the Fight Night event.

Until then, it’s a waiting game, and we’ll keep this post updated with any notable new information either way.