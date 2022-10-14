Apex Legends Season 15 skins leaked: Seer, Wattson, Horizon

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

A set of Apex Legends Season 15 skins have been leaked ahead of the major update that’s set to arrive in November.

Season 14 of Apex Legends is finally coming to a close and now, the community has their eyes firmly fixed on Season 15.

With leaks indicating that the next major patch may introduce the leaked Legend Catalyst and a Moon map, excitement is at an all-time high ahead of November.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new season without a fresh set of unique and interesting skins for players to collect.

Luckily, dataminers have uncovered a set of cosmetics that will be arriving in Season 15’s Battle Pass, Collection Event, and thematic event.

Respawn Entertainment Season 15 of Apex Legends will arrive in November.

Unreleased Season 15 event skins leaked in Apex Legends

After previously revealing the brand new ALGS team skins coming in the near future, reliable dataminer KralRindo has also uncovered a set of Season 15 cosmetics.

While these are only a few of the cosmetics we can expect from the Season 15 events, they do showcase what themes we can expect for the Battle Pass and Collection Event.

Seer’s skin for the Season 15 Battle Pass is an elegant purple and gold that includes face paint for the Ambush Master. Whereas Horizon’s Collection Event skin is a combination of light blue and gold that’s guaranteed to make it a fan-favorite epic with players.

Finally, Wattson’s Lunar New Year skin matches the theme completely and provides her with another brilliant epic for Static Defender mains to choose from. On top of that, Kral also revealed a Season 15 R-301 and Alternator skin, along with multiple banner frames.

Keep in mind, this is just a sneak peek of what’s to come in Season 15 when it comes to cosmetics, but it does give us a taste of what Respawn has planned.

In the meantime ahead of Season 15, keep an eye out for breadcrumbs laid out by the devs including the Golden Ticket which can be found using our guide.