How to get Golden Ticket in Apex Legends: A New Home teaser

Apex Legends Golden Tickets can now be obtained ahead of the Season 15 update, but how do you get a Golden Ticket and activate the ‘A New Home’ teaser?

Season 14 of Apex Legends is finally coming to a close and as expected, the community has got their eyes firmly fixed on Season 15.

While leaks have indicated that Catalyst and a new Moon map will be arriving in November, nothing has been confirmed by Respawn just yet.

However, as always, the devs have already started laying out clues for players, and this time it comes in the form of a Golden Ticket.

This Golden Ticket is linked to the ‘A New Home’ teaser that can be found in the menus of Apex Legends, but how do you get hold of your very own Golden Ticket?

Where to find Golden Ticket in Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment The Golden Ticket can be crafted in the Replicators.

Obtaining your very own Golden Ticket in Apex Legends is extremely simple and will not take you long at all. Not only that, crafting one in-game will set you up well for the rest of your match, as it will guarantee you a Legendary gold weapon.

So, here’s exactly how to get a Golden Ticket in Apex Legends:

Queue up for a battle royale match Find a Replicator on the map which are now indicated with a gold icon Collect crafting materials from the surrounding area until you have 125 total Head back to the Replicator and craft yourself a Golden Ticket as shown above You’ll be rewarded with a Legendary gold weapon with all attachments

Collecting the Golden Ticket item itself from the Replicator at this point doesn’t appear to do anything, but it does reveal that it can be exchanged to “see the future home of the Apex Games”.

A New Home teaser Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment After buying a Golden Ticket, the teaser can be found on the game menus.

On top of the Golden Ticket, in the top right of the game mode menus, players can find ‘A New Home’ teaser mode with a countdown timer scheduled to unlock on October 19.

Based on the Golden Ticket description and title of the teaser, we can assume Respawn will be showcasing a new map that will arrive in Season 15.

Whether this will be an in-game experience or just a reveal trailer is hard to know, but it’s safe to say players are excited.

For now, that’s everything there is to know about the Apex Legends Golden Ticket and ‘A New Home’ teaser, but no doubt the devs will have more breadcrumbs for the community to follow in the lead-up to Season 15.