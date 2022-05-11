When is Apex Legends Season 14? Start date, Season 13 end date, new Legend, more

Apex Legends: Saviors is in full swing, but it’s never too soon to look ahead at what’s coming next. Here’s everything we know about when Saviors will wrap up, and when Season 14 will release.

Season 13 of Apex Legends arrived on May 10, introducing Storm Point map changes, Ranked Reloaded, and the Heroic Defender, Newcastle.

However, as soon as a new season kicks off, it’s time to look ahead to what is next, and players are already speculating on what Respawn has in the pipeline.

So, let’s check out everything we know about Apex Legends Season 13 and when we can expect it to go live.

Apex Legends Season 14 release date

Apex Legends Season 14 is expected to start on August 8, 2022, exactly three months after Saviors arrived in the Outlands. This is as long as Respawn sticks to the regular schedule. However, some seasons, such as Season 3, have lasted longer due to postponements.

Saviors launched on May 10, and as always, it had a new Seasonal Battle Pass. This reward track came with a countdown timer in days showing how long the season is scheduled to last.

Keep in mind, that Season 14 could arrive a few days before or after this date, but it at least tells us to expect the new Legend, Battle Pass, and content all to drop in early-mid August.

What is coming in Apex Legends Season 14?

As Season 13 has only just been released, the devs remain tight-lipped on what will be coming in the next major update.

No doubt clues, leaks, and rumors will surface over the next few months and we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as any new information becomes available.

