Apex Legends players call for Strike Pack crackdown ahead of Season 11 update

Apex Legends players are calling on Respawn to take a more punishing stance towards Strike Packs in Season 11 and begin banning more cheaters who use the hardware.

Apex Legends Season 11 is set to release on November 2 and with so many new additions on the horizon, it’s safe to say the community is extremely excited.

Despite this, not every player wants Respawn to focus on adding new content, instead, they’d prefer if the overall gameplay experience was improved.

Whether that’s banning more hackers at high ranks, fixing server issues, or patching out frustrating bugs, there were even calls from the community to make Season 11 a “health” update that skipped any new content.

While this idea was shut down by the devs, players are now wondering what Respawn plans to do about Strike Pack users in Escape, and have called for them to take a harsher stance on cheaters that use the hardware.

Apex Legends players want more Strike Pack users banned

As Strike Packs are external devices that are connected to controllers to reduce recoil and increase fire rate, they do not fall under the category of hacks or cheats.

While using the hardware can get you banned, it’s hard for Respawn to automatically detect, so a lot of users go under the radar.

Over the past few seasons, frustration within the player base has been building when it comes to Strike Packs, and the community is now calling out for the devs to take a harsher stance.

Although Respawn did announce back in August that pros were no longer allowed to use the devices, very little has been done to stop players from using them in casual matches, as showcased by trent1055 on the Apex Legends subreddit.

While Strike Packs have always been a grey area in Apex, a lot of players in the thread are desperate for Respawn to class the hardware as cheating: “It should be classed as hacking, cheating ruins the game for everyone, how am I supposed to have fun when this guy can do this from across the map?”.

Others even claim that the current console Predator ladder would be wiped out if there was Strike Pack purge: “Imagine how many pred console players would be gone after the strike pack/cronus purge”.

However, with blatant hackers ruining matches at high ranks, it’s likely Respawn will prioritize fixing that before moving onto Strike Packs.

For now, it’s just a case of waiting for Season 11 to drop and seeing if the devs make an announcement on their plans for Strike Pack users in the future.