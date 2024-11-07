Apex Legends players blast “dying” game over new $18 emotes

Apex Legends players have hit out at EA and Respawn over an emote that costs $18 in Season 23, claiming it’s the reason that the game is “dying.”

Over the last few years, live service games have gotten deep into cosmetics. Apex Legends is no exception, allowing players to part with their hard-earned cash for new legend, weapon and character skins, emotes, and even gun charms.

The increased focus on cosmetics has, in some cases, pushed players away from the battle royale and onto something new. Others have decided to keep playing but they won’t pay for anything – not even a battle pass.

Backlash has, at times, prompted Respawn and EA to backtrack. They did so with the proposed plan to stop letting players use Apex Coins for the battle pass.

With the launch of Season 23, they’ve dropped a raft of cosmetics already, including an $18 emote for Lifeline. That, for some players, is completely unacceptable.

“An $18 emote? My God EA…” Redditor … posted. “It’s actually so funny that in an effort to make money with cosmetics, they actually drive most customers away,” another player quickly chimed in. “I don’t know why anyone would buy any cosmetics in this game anymore. Even when skins are on sale they’re $25,” another said. “And people wonder why the game is dying,” another added.

Other players also pointed out that the prices aren’t just EA’s decision. “Why do people keep blaming only EA when Respawn has repeatedly come out and said that they control pricing?” one replied.

“This game used to be outstanding and now look what they did to my boy. Every single employee who works for respawn and EA are responsible for this,” another commented.

With the way Apex Coins work, you can’t buy the specific amount need to just buy the item by itself. In this case, you have to buy the $20 pack – if you have zero – to get your hands on it. So, that doesn’t help.

