Apex Legends pro ImperialHal stunned by new hacks in Ranked “worse than Tufi”

Apex Legends pro player Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen encountered a player in his ranked game using a set of new hacks that made them “worse than Tufi”.

Season 10 of Apex Legends is well underway, and while players are enjoying all of the new content from the major update, cheaters and hackers are still terrorizing the top of the ranked ladder.

While Respawn has threatened legal action against those who decide to DDoS and hack in-game, the problem still persists with certain players using third-party programs to gain an advantage over their opponents.

Although it just began with simple aimbots, it’s now evolved into hackers being able to teleport and even hover in mid-air whenever they please.

During one of his streams, Apex pro ImperialHal ran into one of these cheaters and decided to spectate them to show his audience exactly how broken the hacks had become.

ImperialHal runs into new hacks in Apex Legends

During his August 23 stream, ImperialHal was playing with Snip3down and Baronful when the Trio ran into a cheater at Lava Siphon.

It wasn’t long before all three of them were eliminated, so they decided to spectate the hacker to see exactly what the player was capable of doing.

Not afraid to use their hacks frequently, the cheater immediately began floating mid-air after using their Octane Ultimate to scout the entire area around them.

Taking to Twitter, ImperialHal even referenced the infamous Apex cheater Tufi when talking about the player he encountered, showing exactly how overpowered these cheats are.

It seems like the hacks are even programmed to randomly teleport the player around when they’re getting shot at, paired with the aimbot, this makes it impossible to lose any gunfight.

And we thought Tufi was bad…… pic.twitter.com/dtz47W0cdl — TSMFTX ImperialHal (@TSM_ImperialHal) August 24, 2021

Unfortunately, this is a stark reminder of how game-breaking these cheats are becoming, with players seemingly being able to do anything they want.

Whether it’s flying, instantly locking onto targets, or teleporting across the map, there seems to be a number of cheat programs that can do anything.

It’s especially concerning that the majority of these hackers are terrorizing the higher ranks of play, making it difficult for the best players in the game to progress.

Respawn has already promised they’re going to do more to target and ban these hackers, so it’ll be interesting to see what plan of action they decide to put in place.