One Piece: Fish-Man Island remake is delayed now too, but not for long

Both the One Piece manga and anime are on hiatus at the moment, and now the upcoming filler episodes have been delayed as well.

The anime show based on Eiichiro Oda’s long-running manga is taking a breather for a few months. The One Piece hiatus ends in April 2025, when the Egghead Arc will continue on-screen.

Meanwhile, the Straw Hats are on a break on paper as well, as Eiichiro takes two weeks off. On top of all that, the One Piece: Fish-Man Island remake, scheduled to fill the anime’s absence on television, has now been delayed as well.

Instead of premiering on October 27, 2024, the Fish-Man redux kicks off on November 3, 2024. That’s a full week’s difference, and it’s because of coverage surrounding the World Series in Major League Baseball.

A small change, it’s significant in that it means there won’t be any new One Piece at all that week, on page or screen. That’s a very rare occurence for the franchise, as usually either Eiichiro or Toei have something on the go for fans.

As you might imagine, people are cursing the sport. “I’d get it if it was an interesting sport but BASEBALL!!???” reads one response.

“One Piece really got ego checked by baseball,” says another. However, others understand, since the star pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers right now is Shohei Ohtani, from JApan.

“Even Luffy and crew are gonna be watching Ohtani! They’re big fans!” one X/Twitter says. “Ohtani is more important,” another adds.

It's an odd time for the Straw Hats, but they'll be back on strong winds soon enough.