Dragon Ball theme park has just been announced and the designs are incredible – but there’s a small catch.

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular anime and manga franchises in the world, with several spin-offs, movies, games, etc, under its belt. The story follows Goku and his friends as they save the planet from dangerous villains.

Dragon Ball’s global popularity has only increased in the past few decades. The franchise has just announced a Dragon Ball theme park. The massive park will be constructed within a 500k square meters area.

It will include Kame House, Capsule Corp., Beerus’ Planet, and several more exciting elements. Additionally, there will be more than 30 rides, including a 70-meter Shenron rollercoaster. If that isn’t enough, the park will also include seven Dragon Ball-themed zones.

However, if there’s one problem, then it has to be its location. The park will be built in Qiddiya City, Saudi Arabia. Although Dragon Ball is globally popular, most of the fanbase resides in Japan, Latin America, North America, and Mexico.

If the theme park had been announced in any of those locations, fans surely would’ve been more excited. Nonetheless, the franchise is also popular in Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, and no doubt, the upcoming project will be an appealing attraction to fans. The park will follow Goku’s journey from the beginning of the anime through to Dragon Ball Super.

Qiddiya Investment Company, a Saudi Arabia-based company, will be constructing the world’s first Dragon Ball theme park as part of its “Qiddiya” giga project! The opening date has yet to be announced. The official website shared the details, concept images, and teaser of the park.

Here’s a look at the first teaser, which includes the insane sci-fi worldbuilding of the original story.