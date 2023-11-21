Shonen Jump manga’s anime rumor surfaces ahead of Jump Festa

With Jump Festa 2024 right around the corner, a new rumor suggests beloved manga is finally getting an anime adaptation – so here’s a look at what we know about it.

Shonen anime and manga series have always been popular among fans, and for good reasons. These series always take fans down a roller coaster of emotions as they experience thrill, heartbreak, and laughter, all within a span of a few chapters/episodes.

Every year, Shueisha organizes a Jump Festa, an annual manga and anime fan convention in Tokyo, Japan. During this event, new manga, anime, films, games, and merchandise are introduced. Manga artists from popular current and past Jump series are frequently present, and many of them have panels where they answer questions.

Jump Festa is the perfect occasion to announce an anime adaptation of one of Shonen Jump’s manga. However, a popular manga has already sparked rumors about an anime adaptation. Delve deeper to find out more.

Which manga is rumored to get an anime adaptation?

Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan manga is rumored to get an anime adaptation, although there has been an official announcement. However, the rumors have surfaced ahead of Jump Festa, which is scheduled for December 16 and 17.

According to a leaker, the anime adaptation is currently in production, and there will soon be an official announcement. Another leaker claims that the announcement will be made during the Jump Festa 2024. They also reveal the director, character designer, and studio for the anime.

The series debuted in 2021 and has been popular ever since. It’s often seen among the top 10 hottest manga in Manga Plus.

According to Manga Plus, the official synopsis reads: “Ghosts, monsters, aliens, teen romance, battles…and the kitchen sink! This series has it all! Takakura, an occult maniac who doesn’t believe in ghosts, and Ayase, a girl who doesn’t believe in aliens, try to overcome their differences when they encounter the paranormal! This manga is out of this world!”

Naturally, fans have already started sharing their excitement over the anime adaptation. One user shared: “We’re about to witness the pinnacle of shounen manga made anime! #Dandadan”

Another user posted: “YO SCIENCE SARU!!!!!! THE DANDADAN ANIME IS GONNA BE PEAK!!!!!!!!”

One fan also shared: “DANDADAN CHRIST COMING TO SAVE THE ANIME INDUSTRY FROM MID WE WONN!!!!”

Despite all the excitement, there has been no official announcement at this point.

