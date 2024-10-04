Hunter x Hunter creator breaks silence on Chapter 401 release

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 is all set for its highly-anticipated release, and Yoshihiro Togashi has thanked fans for their support.

Hunter x Hunter is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed anime and manga series. However, the anime reboot ended in 2014, while the manga released its latest Chapter 400 in 2022, due to Yoshihiro Togashi’s health.

The author is back to work again and Hunter x Hunter will release Chapter 401 on October 6, 2024. The manga will be serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump again. Currently, the mangaka is working on Chapter 421 and he has been sharing updates on Twitter/X.

Article continues after ad

All WSJ mangakas add a special note along with the chapters and Togashi is no different. He shares a heartfelt message in the 45th issue.

The author wrote, “I am deeply grateful that this publication has been made possible thanks to the support and efforts of so many people.”

Fans are delighted to see their favorite manga return after two years, and they’ve expressed their support. One of them wrote, “We are grateful too for your dedication and hard work even though you were in so much pain but it didn’t stop your passion for manga and continue drawing.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I love this about Togashi. Even though I and many others consider Togashi to be the best manga author ever, Togashi himself is very humble and always makes sure to say that he doesn’t do anything alone, if it wasn’t for others, he wouldn’t be here. Love him,” another fan tweeted.

Currently, the series is in the middle of the Succession Contest Arc, which introduced 14 princes of the Kakin Empire. They are expected to kill each other off in a gruesome battle as the Black Whale sets sail for the Dark Continent.

Article continues after ad

While you wait for Hunter x Hunter manga’s return, don’t forget to check out our lists of the best short anime, anime with the best story, and a complete schedule of all the upcoming anime in Fall 2024