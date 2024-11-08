Oshi no Ko announces new light novel after manga ending

As the Oshi no Ko manga draws its conclusion, at least fans can look forward to the new light novel that will be released this year.

Oshi no Ko is a popular Seinen manga and anime series centering on the dark side of the entertainment industry. The manga will conclude in Chapter 166, but it’s already being criticized by fans for the terrible ending.

However, as fans bid farewell to the main story, the second volume of the light novel will be released in December 2024. The first volume, Oshi no Ko: Spica the Star, was written by Tanaka Hajime and released in November 2023.

The three chapters in the novel focus on Ai, Sarina, and Gorou respectively. It also includes a one-shot Viewpoint B, written by Akasaka Aka.

This time, Hajime will focus on the relationship between Kana and Akane. Since it’s an official novel, it will be under Aka’s supervision.

The official account of Jump X Novel from Shueisha shared on Twitter/X, “[Special Announcement] The long-awaited second volume of the novel version of Oshi no Ko will be released!!

“The untold story of the two heroines, Arima Kana and Kurokawa Akane, is revealed in a novel!! The final 16th volume of the comic will be released on Wednesday, December 18th!! Further information will be provided at a later date!”

The account provided the official link where the novel will be available once it’s released. It also revealed that the price is 968 yen including taxes. The light novel will have 208 pages plus four pages of frontispace.

