Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 out now, with exciting update on the future

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 is finally out in the world, and the new material came with a long-awaited update on the manga’s future.

Fans have waited almost two years for Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 due to creator Yoshihiro Togashi’s chronic pain. Things looked like they were improving earlier this year, when he started giving updates on X/Twitter that he was finishing chapters, suggesting we were going to get more than one new installment soon.

Chapter 401 arrived in the latest Weekly Shonen Jump, alongside some news on where Gon and his friends are heading next, and it’s exactly what many have been hoping to hear.

“Taking into consideration Mr. Togashi’s physical condition, after consulting with the editors, we have decided that going forward, the series will be published in a format that is not a weekly serialization,” Shonen Jump said in a statement.

In other words, Hunter x Hunter will be released sporadically depending on Yoshihiro’s wellbeing, and there’s no longer any impetus or pressure to adhere to any sort of schedule. This seems like a much healthier way forward.

They commented on his dedication, stating that he’s determined to reach the climax. “Mr. Togashi continues to write the story beyond this point, and the editorial department will continue to support him until the conclusion,” the statement ends.

While no window was given for Hunter x Hunter Chapter 402, we do know it’s finished, per updates from Yoshihiro himself on X/Twitter. So it all depends on what the strategy going forward will be. Monthly releases seems plausible, giving time for more chapters to be created as we get to read the backlog.

Likewise, we still don’t know anything about the future of the anime show. These are questions that can be answered in time, though. For now, it’s just good to have Hunter x Hunter back, and for Yoshihiro to be feeling better.