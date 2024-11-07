One Piece gets exclusive editor-in-chief from Shonen Jump

One Piece’s popularity continues to rise across the globe, so much so that Shonen Jump established a new position of editor-in-chief exclusively for this manga.

One Piece is one of the biggest franchises in the anime and manga industry. The manga, anime, and live-action series all have immense popularity, enough for the series to be recognized on a global level. It is also the longest-running manga in Weekly Shonen Jump right now.

While the anime and manga are currently in the Final Saga, the One Piece remake and live-action Season 2 are in production. Recently, the series earned praise for the Fan Letter episode, which was made to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the anime.

While the anime is currently on hiatus, Toei is airing the Fish-Man Island remastered version. With so many ongoing projects, Shonen Jump made an announcement about the series getting an exclusive media editor-in-chief.

A popular One Piece account shared on Twitter/X, “Former Weekly Shonen Jump Editor-in-Chief Hiroyuki Nakano now has a new, official title: One Piece Media Editor-in-Chief.

“This is a brand-new position dedicated exclusively to One Piece, established only in the second half of this year which fully demonstrates the influence that One Piece holds today.”

They further explained in a reply, “This new role is a big deal! Dedicating a specific Editor-in-Chief just for One Piece means we’ll likely see even more exclusive content, special episodes, movies, and unique projects centered around One Piece.

“It shows Shonen Jump’s commitment to supporting its continued success and keeping the series at the forefront.”

If the series continues to get special projects or promotions, then the franchise will gather more attention. It’s all about maintaining the hype around the series and keeping fans intrigued with something new.

