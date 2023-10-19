Top 5 mangas getting anime adaptations in 2024

As we approach 2024, it’s clear to see that the world of anime is on an exhilarating journey. Are you ready to see what the new year has in store for you with these five huge manga adaptations?

Following a phenomenal 2023 that featured hit sequels from Vinland Saga, Spy x Family and Jujutsu Kaisen, and of course the much-anticipated final season of Attack on Titan, it’s tempting to think that anime has already peaked. But what if we told you that the best is still yet to come?

2024 is set to be ground-breaking, with the likes of Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, Solo Leveling, and the tantalizing possibility of One Punch Man Season 3 gracing our screens. However, the excitement doesn’t end there.

Get ready to laugh, cry, and tremble with excitement with this fresh wave of original series and adaptations. So grab your popcorn and prepare for a rollercoaster ride through the anime world with these top five manga adaptations to look forward to in 2024.

Delicious in Dungeon

First up is Delicious in Dungeon. Scheduled to premiere in January 2024, this 26-episode adaptation by Studio Trigger of the incredibly popular manga has already ignited the enthusiasm of fans.

Join main character Laios and his five friends as they embark on an adventure like no other. Embark on a journey to the legendary Golden Kingdom to rescue his sister (who fell victim to a dragon) and uncover delightfully quirky cuisine along the way. From dragons and hippogriffs to head-chomping rabbits, nothing is safe from the insatiable appetites of our heroes.

Drawing inspiration from tabletop RPG Dungeons & Dragons, Delicious in Dungeon promises a comedic escape filled with adventure, vibrant characters and fantasy quests.

Bartender: Glass of Gods

Set to air in 2024, this series is an adaptation of the original Bartender series written by Araki Joh and illustrated by Kenji Nagatomo, which originally ran from 2004 to 2012.

Recommended for cocktail (and mocktail) lovers everywhere, forget your troubles and seek refuge in Ryo Sasakura’s mysterious bar, Eden Hall. Hidden in the backstreets of the Ginza district, Ryo always knows the right drink to ease your mind.

Why not check it out on Crunchyroll once it premieres?

Quality Assurance in Another World

This highly acclaimed isekai manga, written and illustrated by Masamichi Sata, has garnered a dedicated following since its May 2020 debut. The adaptation will be produced by 100Studio and Studio Palette, and is being directed by Kei Umabiki, known for Battle Spirits: Double Drive. Scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2024, enter this seemingly peaceful fantasy world and discover its dark secrets.

Embark on a thrilling adventure with Nikola, an unassuming girl whose life takes a drastic turn when dragons invade her village, and Haga, a scholar with a secret and a member of the elite Seeker society. But keep in mind. You’ll start to question everything about this world and your own, with this unique anime.

Kaiju No.8 Provides

Fans of the smash-hit shonen manga series Kaiju No.8 (also known as Monster #8 in English) have reason to rejoice. The long-awaited anime adaptation is finally on its way in April 2024. First published in July 2020, the series has captivated readers with its humor, action, character development, and inventive take on kaiju storytelling.

The story follows Kafka Hibino, a struggling hero who gains the unexpected ability to transform into a kaiju (a giant monster). With action, humor, and high stakes, the manga kept readers glued to the edge of their seats.

The anime adaptation, produced by Production I.G, will premiere in April 2024 and will definitely be a must-watch for fans.

5. A Condition Called Love

A Condition Called Love is the final manga-anime adaptation on our list. If you’re in the mood for a sweet shojo romance, this is the series for you.

The adaptation of Megumi Morino’s (known for Wake up, Sleeping Beauty and My Fair Neighbor) was announced in June 2023. While details about the production and cast remain pending, it’s likely that they will be revealed soon.

The story takes place in an intimate setting revolving around characters Hotaru, a 16-year-old high school student, and her new schoolmate Hananoi, and their budding romance. So if you’re looking for something warm and fuzzy, look no further. Following the manga winning the Best Shojo Manga award in 2021, we’re sure the anime won’t be anything short of spectacular.

And that wraps up our current list. But the anime world is always buzzing with new surprises. With numerous more manga adaptations waiting to be unveiled, which ones are you most eager to explore in 2024? From exhilarating adventures to heartwarming romances, the small screen promises a diverse range of options for every anime enthusiast to anticipate. From thrilling adventures to heartwarming romances, there will be something for everyone to look forward to on the small screen.

