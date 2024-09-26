Jujutsu Kaisen achieves historic milestone with manga finale

While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has reached its finale, it’s achieved a historic milestone with a new announcement.

The finale of Jujutsu Kaisen manga is almost here, and it’s definitely causing debates in the fandom. However, whether or not fans are satisfied with the ending doesn’t change the fact that it is one of the most popular manga in the recent years.

The manga currently has 28 volumes and will release Volumes 29 and 30 later this year. As a relatively newer manga that debuted in 2018, the series’ popularity has skyrocketed since the anime adaptation in 2020.

Therefore, before the final chapter is officially announced, JJK confirmed achieving a huge sales milestone.

As a leaker said in an X/Twitter post, “The ‘Happy Announcement’ was the 100 Million Copies in Circulation Achievement.”

Last week, Shonen Jump teased a major announcement that had fans hoping for a Part 2. While others thought that the announcement would be something disappointing like a popularity poll, JJK achieving this milestone in just a few years is worthy of celebration.

So far, only 22 other manga have over 100 million copies in circulation, including My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer from the new generation. However, fans have mixed reaction towards the news.

One fan wrote, “Understandable. 100 million copies is awesome! Concepts that sell well have the best chances of renewal / continuations / more merch lines etc etc.”

“Don’t care what no one say, last couple chapter were whatever but JJK gonna hold a special place in my heart,” said another.

“The way most of us knew not to get too excited after MHA’s announcement was a popularity poll,” added a third.

For more on dark sorcery, have a look at the MVP of the final battle and an explainer on the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. Since JJK is ending, check out our list of incredible manga that can take its place.