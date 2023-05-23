One Piece: Why isn’t Luffy using Gear 5 in Egghead Arc?

The most shocking moment of the “Wano Country Saga” in One Piece was Luffy’s devil fruit awakening and his Gear 5 form. However, he only uses that form once and has yet to use it in the “Egghead Arc.“

One Piece has spent over two decades developing Luffy’s powers as it transforms from an ordinary Paramecia to a mythical Zoan devil fruit. Luffy’s devil fruit, Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika, is a legendary power that the World Government has sought for over 800 years.

Once awakened, Zunesha even claimed Luffy to be Joy Boy. However, Luffy only changes his form once during his fight with Kaido and only briefly.

Luffy first used Gear 5 in chapter 1044 of One Piece, which was released in March 2022. After waiting for more than a year, fans are all the more eager to see Luffy use his powers again, but that hasn’t happened yet. Here’s the real reason Luffy isn’t using Gear 5 in Egghead Arc of One Piece.

The drawbacks of Luffy using Gear 5 in One Piece

Viz Media

Despite the tremendous power Gear 5 provides Luffy, it has plenty of drawbacks. It consumes plenty of energy to maintain and use. Luffy only used this for a short time, but it was enough to completely deplete his stamina to the point of making him visible age due to exhaustion and fatigue.

Luffy was even forced out of this form because of losing energy. Although Gear 4 also depletes his Haki, it’s nothing compared to Gear 5. However, he can transform back by forcing his heart to beat in the rhythm of the Drums of Liberation.

Another drawback is the inherent risk of the nature of Zoan awakenings. There’s a high possibility that the awakening will consume the user’s personality, thereby turning them into mindless beasts.

This drawback only appears in Zoan devil fruit awakenings, as can be seen in the Jailer Beasts of Impel Down. The Jailer Beasts were the first awakened creatures shown in One Piece, and they didn’t seem to show any signs of complex thoughts.

They were simply working according to their instinct and constantly assumed the forms of beasts with human attributes. In Luffy’s case as well, during the short time he was in his awakened state, he was overwhelmed with joy even in mid-battle and grinned while fighting Kaido.

The series has yet to explain if the user is sure to lose consciousness after prolonged use of this form. Although, judging by Rob Lucci and Kaku’s awakening that was revealed in the Egghead Arc, the side effects might not apply to everyone.

Despite taking their awakened form, Lucci and Kaku were in full control of themselves. On the other hand, Luffy returned to normal as soon as he transformed.

The Straw Hats have yet to face any powerful opponents in the Egghead Arc

Viz Media

In the Egghead Arc, the Straw Hats arrive at the island of Dr Vegapunk after meeting Jewelry Bonney. They also encounter members of the CP0 and fight against them. Although Rob Lucci and Kaku had awakened powers, their strength was barely enough to do some real damage to Luffy’s crew.

Compared to the first time Luffy and his crew went against CP0, their powers have grown significantly. Therefore, the final Saga of One Piece has yet to introduce any powerful villain requiring Luffy to use Gear 5.

So far, the opponents Luffy has fought are easy to defeat even without taking such a drastic measure. Furthermore, the drawbacks of Luffy using Gear 5 are greater than the benefits. When Luffy first awakened his devil fruit, it was subconsciously, and he was on the brink of death.

As such, his newfound powers helped him overpower the King of the Beasts. Therefore, if Luffy were to fight someone as strong as Kaido again, he will surely use his Gear 5 again.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

