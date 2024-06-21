One Piece Chapter 1118 teases Luffy’s new power-up

One Piece Chapter 1118 spoilers confirm it ends on a major cliffhanger, which may hint at Luffy’s new power-up.

The One Piece manga is nearing the end of its Egghead Island Arc. As soon as the crew arrive on the island, they run into trouble with the Marines and Admiral surrounding the island. Things get even worse when Gorosei turns up and the crew plan their escape to Elbaf.

One Piece Chapter 1117 features a clash between Zoro and Nusjuro when the latter tries to attack the Thousand Sunny. Warcury attacks the Iron Giant and stops the broadcast at the most crucial time, just as Vegapunk is about to reveal his message to those with the secret name “D.”

The fight continues in the upcoming chapter, ending with a major cliffhanger about a certain presence. Warning: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1118!

One Piece Chapter 1118 might be hinting at a new Luffy power-up

In One Piece Chapter 1118, Luffy finally reaches the giant’s ship and starts eating as soon as possible to regain his energy. Luffy then encourages Bonney to use the same form as her. Her “Distorted Future” allows her to shapeshift and temporarily take on any form she wants.

While Luffy and Bonney are ready to fight Mars, Ju Peter and Warcury sense a strange presence from the giants’ ship. And despite being thrown into the sea, the Iron Giant senses that same presence.

What we now know is that Gorosei has already seen Luffy’s Gear 5 form, and Bonney imitating his form doesn’t mean she became Nika herself. It’s just a representation of her freedom.

Ever since Egghead, Luffy is more in tune with his powers. Even though he is eating a lot in between fights, it’s commendable how much he’s in his Gear 5 form, knowing it exhausts him immediately.

In Wano, he says that Gear 5 is his peak. However, Luffy isn’t even close to reaching his full potential. It’s highly possible that the Gorosei are sensing a strange power-up coming from Luffy. Since he is the “real” Nika, Iron Giant is also able to sense his presence. The previous chapters have shown Iron Giant is active whenever Luffy is in his Gear 5 form.

