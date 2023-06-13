One Piece: The history and significance of moon

There have been various references to the moon in One Piece, and it has great history and significance to the story.

The diverse lores behind the story contribute to the expansive building of One Piece. The series doesn’t simply feature the various islands, but it also talks about a civilization based on the moon. Throughout cultures and folktales, the moon has varying meanings and symbolism.

The world of One Piece features more than one moon, a phenomenon that partly explains the ridiculous nature of the sea, which constantly fluctuates due to the influence of so many celestial bodies. One such moon inhabits the vicious Enel, the main antagonist of the “Skypiea Saga.”

In the series, travelling to the moon is considerably easier than in real life. Enel managed to go there using the Ark Maxim, and the four automata (robots) managed to go there travelling in balloons. Delve deeper to find out the history and significance of the moon in One Piece.

The ancient civilization on the moon of One Piece

There exists an ancient city on the moon called “Birka” that had highly advanced technology and architecture. It’s comparable to the incredible technology of the Void Century that helped Dr Vegapunk in most of his inventions. The city’s name is the same as a sky island to the southeast of Skypiea.

The “Moon People” were the ancestors of Skypieans, Shandorians, and Birkans. However, one day, they left Birka and settled on Earth due to the moon’s lack of resources. They also left their creations, such as highly advanced robot-like creatures named automata.

Although the exact date of the emigration has yet to be revealed, it was at least 1100 years ago when Shandora, the city of gold, was still prosperous.

The fantasy of Fairy Vearth

Although the Moon People forgot about their origins after settling on Earth, the “Fairy Vearth” myth remains. In the folktales of Birkans, Fairy Vearth is known to be a place of dreams. After learning about it, Enel became obsessed with the idea of going there.

He built his ark “Maxim,” a colossal flying ship with gear and generators. It also has multiple rotors and propellers to help it fly. However, upon reaching the fantasy land in One Piece, Enel realizes it is the moon. He discovered the technology in the ancient city and settled there.

