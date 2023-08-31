One Piece live-action: Who burned Luffy’s wanted poster?

One Piece live-action has officially made its debut, but the season ends with a mysterious man burning Luffy’s wanted poster. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

As Eiichiro Oda and Netflix intended, the One Piece rewrites the history of live-action adaptations with its first season. The series is now available to stream on Netflix in various countries as fans and critics globally have nothing but praise for it.

Instead of recreating the original story, the series takes a different approach to storytelling and filmmaking while staying faithful to the character design and backstories. The production took seven long years, and the amount of hard work is reflected in each scene.

One Piece live-action ends with a cliff-hanger where a mysterious man burns Luffy’s wanted poster. Since there have been no updates regarding a sequel, viewers will have to wait for who knows how long to find out the man’s identity. So, here’s everything you need to know about him.

One Piece live-action ends with a Captain Smoker burning Luffy’s wanted poster

Netflix/Crunchyroll

The live-action adaptation doesn’t cover the final arc of the East Blue Saga, “the Loguetown arc.” Known as the “town of the beginning and the end,” Loguetown is where the King of the Pirates was born and executed. Any pirate will have to pass through the small town if they want to enter the Grand Line.

After successfully getting Nami to join their crew, the Straw Hats’ next destination is that town. However, the live-action doesn’t cover their endeavours there. In both the anime and manga, they encounter Captain Smoker, a powerful Logia devil fruit user who stops the pirates from entering the Grand Line. Luffy’s enormous bounty quickly catches Smoker’s eye, and the latter swears to stop the pirate before he becomes more powerful.

It’s also important to note that the scene of Smoker burning Luffy’s wanted poster is not in the original source. However, it does add some level of mystery, making new viewers confused over the identity of this mysterious villain.

Since the Loguetown arc, Luffy and Smoker have clashed countless times over the years and even once acted as allies to defeat a common enemy. Despite being a Marine officer, Smoker is rather popular within the fandom, and many seem to like him for his honesty and unbiased motto of justice, unlike other antagonists.

One Piece live-action is currently streaming on Netflix. You can also check out our other One Piece coverage below:

