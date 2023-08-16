One Piece: Luffy makes “fastest climb” on popular character ranking

One Piece is recently gaining massive global popularity, making Luffy one of the most popular anime characters in such a short time.

One Piece’s Wano Country Saga has been breaking records even before the Gear 5 episodes started airing. Sanji vs. Queen, Zoro vs. King, as well as Law and Kid vs. Big Mom, are some of the best fights fans have ever seen.

As for the final battle, the series goes all out with Luffy’s iconic Gear 5 transformation. Some of the world’s best animators gather together to create the episodes. The stellar animation and the upbeat soundtrack make all those months of wait worth it.

Now that the series is currently at the peak of its popularity, the characters also get more recognition than ever. Here’s how One Piece makes another record with Luffy’s fastest climb on popular character ranking.

Luffy from One Piece climbs the popularity ranking at speed no one has ever seen

Following the Gear 5 episode debut on Aug 6, One Piece breaks the internet. In the following week, the series again breaks records by becoming the first anime to crash Crunchyroll two weeks in a row. Recently, Luffy has made the fastest progress in climbing the ranks of the top 10 anime and manga characters in MyAnimeList and Anilist.

Luffy’s right-hand man naturally follows suit owing to his popularity after his legendary fight with Kaido’s top subordinate, King. Luffy and Zoro have always been lovable characters within the fandom. With everything going on in Wano, it’s no surprise that these two are becoming more popular with each episode.

Zoro may have been sidelined because of Luffy’s ongoing battle, but he made headlines after his recent fight not long ago. The fight between Luffy and Kaido is far from over, and the series has a lot in store for fans. Only two episodes have been aired, and the fight is just beginning. Gear 5 episodes will continue to air for a few more weeks.

According to a popular One Piece leaker, Luffy is expected to become the most popular character either before or after the series ends. Considering the global popularity of the series, it could be possible. Furthermore, the series is far from over since it has yet to reveal all the major secrets of the world.

