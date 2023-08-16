One Piece: Fans overlook the true purpose of Luffy’s Gear 5

Fans love the goofy version of Luffy’s Gear 5 in One Piece. However, they tend to neglect that the fight is supposed to be more than just entertaining.

One Piece is currently airing the highly-anticipated Gear 5 episodes, breaking records worldwide. As such, fans love the entertaining fight that provides some comfort after years of heart-breaking episodes of the Wano Country Saga.

After awakening his devil fruit, Luffy acquires a form strong enough to overpower Kaido, a Yonko. The transformation is even more amazing in anime as the top animators in the world gather together to deliver the best results.

The series creator, Eiichiro Oda, draws inspiration for Gear 5 from the popular cartoon Tom & Jerry. The resemblance is uncanny, as Luffy vs. Kaido matches the same energy as the cartoon. However, as fans enjoy the light-heartedness of the battle, they somehow overlook the true purpose of Luffy’s Gear 5.

Gear 5 in One Piece represents Luffy’s future role

Crunchyroll

Luffy becoming the second Joy Boy almost confirms that the series will repeat the history of the Void Century. Just like the Joy Boy from the Void Century, Luffy has the powers of the Sun God Nika. The devil fruit Hito Hito no Mi: Model Nika is something the World Government has been searching for for over 800 years. However, it always slips through their grasp.

Probably through fate or someone’s plot, the power eventually lands in Luffy’s hands. He is now the Joy Boy, Sun God Nika, and Warrior of Liberation, all at once. No spoilers are necessary to figure out that Luffy will be at the center of the Final War. From Arabasta to Wano, he has liberated several islands and kingdoms and will continue to do more.

With the legendary powers at his disposal, Luffy is destined to end the tyranny of the World Government. Genocide, human trafficking, slavery, corruption – there’s no end to the atrocities committed by the World Government and nobles. As the series is currently featuring its Final Saga, it won’t be long before the Final War begins.

Additionally, the Gear 5 transformation reflects Luffy’s character development instead of focusing on just his strength. It centers around his ambitions, desire for freedom, and personality rather than the basic powers of the world. When you think about the similarities between Sun God Nika and Luffy, the latter couldn’t have received a more suitable power for himself.

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dub error | Bruce Lee anime | One Piece Gear 5 schedule | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Gorosei | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece Tom & Jerry

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.