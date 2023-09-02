One Piece live-action becomes the top series in over 50 countries

The highly-anticipated One Piece live-action is currently streaming on Netflix as it has become the number-one series in more than 50 countries.

One Piece live-action series debuts on Netflix, gathering positive reviews from fans and critics worldwide. Instead of replicating the anime, the live-action takes a different approach to the narrative while staying faithful to the character design and backstories.

Several characters and plots are introduced early, which is a wise decision by Netflix. It explains a lot to those unfamiliar with One Piece’s vast world. Except for the Loguetown Arc, the first season covers the East Blue Saga and streamlines the narrative while preserving the spirit of what makes One Piece special.

The series is marketed towards those new to One Piece, and it’s not a bright and bubbly adaptation like the anime. The production took seven years, and it’s safe to say their efforts have paid off. One Piece breaks every record around the globe as it becomes the top series in over 50 countries.

One Piece rewrites the history of live-action series as it becomes a global sensation

The initial idea behind creating the live-action One Piece is to introduce the series on a global platform. The series is not simply created for anime fans but for those who are clueless about One Piece. One Piece’s manga author Eiichiro Oda shares in an interview back in May 2023, “Considering my life expectancy, the Netflix TV drama series is One Piece’s last chance to go global.”

Therefore, Oda’s dream is realized as One Piece continues to break records globally. The series debuted on 31 August 2023, and in less than three days, its popularity is off the charts. It’s also important to note that Luffy is quickly becoming one of the most iconic characters of recent times.

After the Gear 5 debut, Luffy made the fastest climb in popular character ranking. Not even a month has passed since then, as the One Piece live-action series further solidifies Luffy’s position as one of the most popular characters.

One Piece live-action is currently streaming on Netflix. You can also check out our other One Piece coverage below:

