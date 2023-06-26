One Piece: Here’s why Enel will keep staying on the Moon

Even two decades after his introduction, Enel remains one of the most iconic antagonists of One Piece. His tyranny ends when he loses against Luffy and flees to the Moon.

In One Piece, each Saga, along with the antagonist, completely dictates the plot. In the “Sky Island Saga,” Enel’s role is important because of the challenges he throws in the Straw Hat Pirates’ way. As a Logia user, his powers are beyond anyone’s comprehension.

The people from Sky Island originally resided in Moon and were of three different races – Skypieans, Birkians, and Shandias. Enel, being a Birkian, destroyed his homeland before setting out to destroy Skypiea as well. However, apart from his usual acts of violence, Enel had one more goal.

After destroying Skypiea, he wanted to set out to a place called “Fairy Vearth” that the Birkian folklore mentioned. Soon, Enel realized that the place he dreamt of was just the Moon. One Piece manga covers Enel’s adventures on the Moon and hints that he may never want to return to Earth.

Enel finds his true roots after arriving at Moon in One Piece

In the folktales of Birkans, Fairy Vearth is known to be a place of dreams. After learning about it, Enel became obsessed with the idea of going there. He built his ark “Maxim,” a colossal flying ship with gear and generators. It also has multiple rotors and propellers to help it fly.

However, upon reaching the fantasy land in One Piece, Enel realizes it is the Moon. Having finally reached the Moon, Enel encounters a group of small robots called Automata and a vicious group of Space Pirates. After defeating the Space Pirates, Enel looks at the wall paintings and discovers the history of the Moon.

It turns out that the Skypieans, Shandians, and Birkans – the latter being his ancestors – all originated from the moon city and invented the automata. They all travel to Earth due to a lack of resources while bidding farewell to their creations. For some reason, the history was lost after they arrived on Earth, though the legend of the Fairy Vearth remained.

The automata swore their allegiance to Enel, much to the latter’s annoyance. However, after thinking this through, Enel realized that endless followers surrounded him along with the Fairy Vearth that he’d long sought. Therefore, he accepts their loyalty and stands tall as the leader of his new army. After finding his true roots, Enel happily settles on the Moon, and it doesn’t seem like he would want to live again on Earth.

