Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401: Everything we know about the manga’s return

Hunter x Hunter has been on hiatus for almost two years, but it looks like the manga might return soon. Here’s all the info on Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401.

Created by Yoshihiro Togashi, Hunter x Hunter truly hit the ground running in the late ’90s. The extended adventures of young treasure hunter Gon Freecss was quickly adapted not once, but twice, the second being one of the best anime ever.

The manga has actually outlasted both adaptations, stretching into no less than 400 chapters so far, with much more on the horizon. However, some personal issues for Yoshihiro has caused delays and an indefinite hiatus for the franchise.

Increasingly, though, it seems one of the best shonen series could come back, and soon. Like Gon, we’ve done some questing, and we have some trinkets you might like.

Is Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 confirmed?

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 was confirmed by Yoshihiro Togashi in March 2023.

The mangaka shared an image on Twitter, featuring 19 finished pages, with the caption, “No. 401 completed. The production structure has not yet been finalized, I’m happy just to see my desk work time gradually increasing.”

Yoshihiro has been suffering back health problems for a number of years, drastically slowing down his ability to continue making Hunter x Hunter. He spoke about the issues in a statement regarding an exhibit dedicated to his work in 2022.

“I was unable to sit in a chair for two years, which made me unable to draw, but by throwing conventional methods to the wayside, I’ve been able to resume drawing somehow,” he stated. At the time, he could only illustrate laying down, a tricky position for any artist.

Recently, though, he’s managed to create more pages, teasing several more chapters on Twitter. It seems the release schedule still hasn’t been ironed out, since there’s been no word of a publishing date or window. Honestly, it’s just nice that Yoshihiro appears to be managing the pain — we wish him continued recovery and respite.

What will happen in Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401?

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 will continue the Succession Contest Arc, a storyline which began in Chapter 349.

Members of the Hunters Association and the Zodiacs, and King Nasubi’s children, are on the Black Whale heading toward the Dark Continent.

Viz

Nasubi’s relatives are in a battle for survival, to decide his heir. The Hunters are joining Beyond on his expedition to the Dark Continent, and Kurapika, a Zodiac, forges an alliance with Prince Tubeppa. To what end? That’s something we’ll be finding out together.

The indefinite hiatus has been frustrating because it started mid-arc, leaving readers in limbo about what’s going to happen. Creating a backlog of chapters means we’ll at least see this arc finished before Yoshinori takes another break.

Is Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 the end of the manga?

No, Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401 isn’t the end of the manga. Yoshihiro has confirmed up to Chapter 407 on Twitter, using images of completed pages.

It seems that, given the delay from Chapter 400, Yoshihiro and his publisher probably want to create runway so Hunter x Hunter fans have a considerable amount of story to enjoy. Building up chapters and then spacing them out could create some sort of routine that allows Yoshihiro to draw more in the meantime.

Where can you read Hunter x Hunter?

You can read Hunter x Hunter on Shonen Jump+. As of now, you can find all 400 chapters so far on the app, and it’ll be where new chapters become available as they are released.

Viz

If you prefer physical manga, the first 37 volumes of Hunter x Hunter are available on Amazon. So far, the volumes only reach to Chapter 390, so you might still need to make use of the app to get right up to date.

Those are all the details we have on Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401. If you’d like to learn about some other franchises, we have guides to Berserk Chapter 377, One Punch Man Season 3, Tower of God Season 2, and Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.