Tanjiro has Demon Slayer fans all thinking the same thing after new episode

Tanjiro is undergoing his Hashira training in Demon Slayer Season 4, but he’s the one who’s bugging one of the elite warriors to take part, and fans are enamored.

In Episode 2 of Demon Slayer Season 4, Tanjiro has to call on Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira. He does so multiple times, in a very sweet montage that has the anime show‘s protagonist poking his face into Giyu’s life any which way he can.

Naturally, such a sequence has been clipped on social media already, and viewers have become obsessed with the cuteness. Tanjiro is a dedicated member of the Demon Slayer Corps, and he wants his Hashira training, no matter how reluctant the trainers.

“This episode summed up: Giyu-San!” reads a top comment on Reddit. “Something about his laying in bed and Tanjiro’s shadow just menacingly in the background caught me so off guard,” says another.

“Tanjiro and his good boy brain to always try and make friends with someone stoic,” a fan on X/Twitter observes. Truly, Tanjiro is almost insufferably good-natured, always trying to get some energy out of the most reserved characters. He’s like a puppy when there’s someone in his sights, and this example, in particular, is one that has huge potential to live on in infame.

This relationship isn’t just suddenly developing either, Giyu-san had faith in Tanjiro and Nezuko from the off. He joins the franchise in the first episode of the anime, and the first chapter of the manga, making him a true original. Even if he’s reserved, there’s a connection, and Tanjiro feels it. “Tanjiro doesn’t just see Giyu as a mentor only, but like his big brother,” a viewer says.

Adorable. The Hashira Training Arc continues, and if you’re up to date, check out our list of the best anime, as well as our guides on Tanjiro’s earrings and To The Hashira Training for more on the franchise.