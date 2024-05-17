Jujutsu Kaisen: No, Todo didn’t help Yuta kill Kenjaku

A popular Jujutsu Kaisen theory claims Aoi Todo helped Yuta Okkotsu kill Kenjaku — but certain loopholes suggest it isn’t true.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga brings back Aoi Todo at the most crucial moment. Yuji was starting to lose hope after Choso’s death and the possibility of everyone else getting caught in Sukuna’s flames. However, the manga suddenly reveals that Todo and Mei Mei planned together to rescue the sorcerers from Sukuna’s domain.

What should’ve been the most horrifying moment in JJK was evaded, thanks to both Todo and Mei Mei. However, because they were afraid Yuji would subconsciously let Sukuna know about their plan, they hid it from him.

However, while everything else is going on in the manga, the majority of JJK fans are convinced that Todo was also there to help Yuta kill Kenjaku. But there are many loopholes suggesting otherwise. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Chapter 260!

What is the theory about Todo helping Yuta?

The theory originated in November 2023 when several people started wondering if Yuta copied Todo’s technique in Chapter 243. The same SFX was used when he sped his way to Kenjaku and sliced his head off in a single move.

Even so, a lot of fans and translators picked up the theory again and claimed Todo helped Yuta based on the translation. According to the translator of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236, “The plan with Mei Mei. Accompaniment with Yuta Okkotsu and Cursed Technique adjustment.” Most likely, that unusual “Kaaaan” SFX was Todo, who went with Yuta when he camped against Kenjaku.”

They crafted this theory based on the translation. However, when Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 spoilers were out, another translator claimed that the narrator had proven this theory true in that chapter.

The chapter also uses the same SFX for Todo in the very chapter. Another reason to back up their theory is that Todo and Okkotsu were in the Gosho colony when the latter helped Todo adjust his cursed technique.

Why is it unlikely that Todo will help Yuta defeat Kenjaku?

In JJK 0, Yuta was faster than Geto as he appeared behind him. As a special-grade sorcerer, he has incredible cursed energy and speed. Furthermore, sorcerers can also enhance their physical stats based on their cursed energy. Hence, there’s no doubt that Yuta is extremely fast on his own. After a year of training, Yuta is now stronger than ever.

The entire plan relied on Takaba hiding Yuta’s presence so he could catch Kenjaku off-guard. However, Todo being in the background raises the question of whether Takaba helped Todo hide his presence as well. And if we consider the possibility of using Boogie Woogie, then that’s even more unlikely because he was unsure his ability would work at the time.

Hence, if Todo had helped Yuta and Takaba, he would have been sure that his cursed technique would work next time, too. But that’s not the case. Either way, this is only a theory until the manga confirms it, which it hasn’t.

Furthermore, the fact that they’re both in the Lake Gosho colony doesn’t prove that Todo was there to assist him. Another popular JJK account debunked the theory in November by stating: “Theory that Yuta used Todos Boogie Woogie is far fetched SFX for clap is パンッ, which Gege has used constantly throughout series whenever Todo used his CT But SFX used here is カアアアンツ which translates to Kaaang, a metallic sound So yeah, Yuta did not use Todo’s CT.”

There is more than one way to interpret the SFX, and it’s difficult to read with the weird text. Even if it’s similar and it was Boogie Woogie, it makes more sense for Yuta to have used it instead. Before saving the sorcerers from Sukuna’s domain, Todo was unsure if he could use his Cursed Technique again.

Todo and Yuta are both incredible characters, so working together wouldn’t be so bad. Regardless of who helped or not, the goal was to defeat Kenjaku, so it’s still worth it.

