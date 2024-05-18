Sakamoto Days anime reportedly coming to Netflix later this year

Popular shonen manga Sakamoto Days is reportedly getting an anime adaptation that will stream on Netflix later this year, and fans have mixed feelings about this.

Sakamoto Days is an action comedy manga by Yuto Suzuki. The manga made its debut in November 2020, soon rising to become one of the most-read titles on Shueisha’s Manga Plus app.

The manga’s popularity and intriguing plot had many readers hoping for an anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days. After four years of serialization, their wish is potentially coming true.

The news of Sakamoto Days getting an anime surfaced in the License Global May 2024 issue. The list featured in the issue shows a number of productions that will premiere on Netflix in 2024.

Sakamoto Days is one of the projects mentioned in the list, indicating that its anime adaptation will be released on Netflix sometime in 2024.

However, there has been no official announcement from the makers about this anime. Right now, the License Global listing is the only confirmation.

According to some rumors, all episodes of the Sakamoto Days anime are said to be finished. Given the shows listed alongside Sakamoto Days in License Global, including Squid Game Season 2, Senna, and Love Is Blind Season 7, the anime will purportedly be released in late 2024.

Sakamoto Days is a unique story about a humble convenience store owner who used to be a legendary assassin. After falling in love with a woman he later married, Taro Sakamoto left his bloodstained days behind to live as a peaceful citizen. However, it soon becomes apparent that he can’t leave his past behind as easily as he hoped.

There is plenty of humor, well-written characters, and stellar action sequences to be enjoyed in this manga, and these are expected to make its anime adaptation a must-watch for anime fans.

As of now, Sakamoto Days has released 165 chapters and is still ongoing. Chapter 166 will be released on May 19, 2024.

While a lot of fans are excited over the reports of the Sakamoto Days anime, many fans are expressing their disappointment over the Netflix release. Many viewers are saying that having all episodes of the anime released at once in the standard Netflix style will ruin the weekly anticipation for the episodes.

“All episodes gonna come at once and ruin the weekly hype bro. Why Netflix man?” a user commented on X, joined by another who said, “It sucks that it’s coming from Netflix but I’m just happy it’s coming regardless.”

TMS Entertainment is rumored to be behind the project.