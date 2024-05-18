My Hero Academia: 20 best Quirks stolen by All For One

As one of the primary antagonists of My Hero Academia, what makes All For One so dangerous is his ability to steal any and all Quirks. Here are the best 20 Quirks stolen by All For One.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular shonen series out there, beloved by fans for great world-building, and even better characters. The manga and superhero anime are set in a universe where 80% of the population are born with a super power known as Quirk.

All For One is the main antagonist of the franchise, and with his ability to steal Quirks from others, he’s got hundreds of them at his disposal. Even after his consciousness was transferred inside Tomura Shigaraki, All For One continued to steal useful Quirks from others.

Since both All For One and Shigaraki have stolen so many Quirks, we’re choosing the most important and useful abilities used by them throughout the story. So, without further ado, let’s discuss the 20 best Quirks All For One has stolen. (Warning: The following list contains spoilers from the manga.)

20. Mole

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Unknown

When was it stolen/mentioned? Season 5, Episode 22

All For One stole a lot of Quirks throughout his long life. Though some of them seem random, the villain proves again and again that he stole each one with purpose. An example of this is his stolen Mole Quirk.

Mole gives the user some useful mole-like features like claws and protruding spines. All For One gave this Quirk to Gigantomachia for the huge villain to hide underground. Gigantomachia is seen using Mole during the Meta Liberation Army Arc.

19. Air Walk

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Who did it belong to? Unknown

When was it stolen/mentioned? Season 3, Episode 10

Air Walk is a straightforward Quirk and its name practically describes its use. This Quirk allows the user to walk mid-air, making its use quite similar to Nana Shimura’s Float. All For One gave Air Walk to Lady Nagant to aid her in capturing Deku.

This is one of the Quirks that we see used by multiple characters. The first was All For One, who stole it from the original owner and used it against All Might in Kamino. Later it was used by Lady Nagant in Season 6 Episode 20 during the Dark Hero Arc.

18. Bloodcurdle

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Stain, aka: Chizome Akaguro

When was it stolen/mentioned? Chapter 401

This Quirk originally belonged to the infamous criminal, the Hero Killer: Stain. All For One steals it from him during the Final War after killing him. The villain later uses this Quirk on All Might during their fight.

Bloodcurdle allows the user to temporarily paralyze their target after ingesting their blood. It is proven to be very dangerous during Stain’s fight against Deku, Shoto, and Iida.

17. Warping

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Who did it belong to? Unknown

When was it stolen/mentioned? Season 3, Episode 9

This is one of the most useful Quirks in All For One’s arsenal. Warping allows the user to produce dark liquid that creates portals anywhere they want. It is very similar to Kurogiri’s Warp Gate, though inferior in nature.

All For One used Warping multiple times in the story to teleport the Nomu and the Paranormal Liberation Army. However, despite its usefulness, Warping can only be used on people with whom the user has a strong connection.

16. Wing

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Who did it belong to? A Near High-End Nomu

When was it stolen/mentioned? Season 7, Episode 2

While Shigaraki doesn’t steal as many Quirks as his master, he has his fair share. Wing is one of Quirks that he steals on his own. Originally belonging to an unknown person, Wing was given to a Near High-End Nomu and was later stolen by Shigaraki.

Wing gives the user a pair of black wings they can use to fly. The Quirk was first seen in Season 6 Episode 15 and stolen by Shigaraki during his fight against Star and Stripe.

15. Forced Quirk Activation

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Unknown

When was it stolen/mentioned? Season 3, Episode 10

There’s nobody who knows about Quirks as much as All For One does. After living for a century and stealing countless Quirks, the villain knows which ones will be most useful to him, and the Forced Quirk Activation is a useful one indeed.

This Quirk allows the user to forcefully activate the target’s Quirk against the target’s will. It is a dangerous power made all the more lethal when used together with Rivet Stab. All For One uses this Quirk twice during the Kamino incident and later in the war in Chapter 401.

14. Rivet Stab

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Unknown

When was it stolen/mentioned? Season 3, Episode 10

One of the most functional Quirks stolen by All For One, Rivet Stab is used to produce strong black tendrils from the user’s fingertips and even the whole body. The tendrils have red veins running through them and can be used to stab or capture anything.

Rivet Stab is used by both All For One and Shigaraki. All For One demonstrated the unlethal side of this Quirk when he used it together with Forced Quirk Activation in Kamino. Later, Shigaraki used it against Deku.

13. Air Cannon

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Who did it belong to? Unknown

When was it stolen/mentioned? Season 3, Episode 10

Air Cannon is a versatile Quirk that can be used for both offense and defense. All For One stole it at some point from an unknown person and used it as his primary attack for a long time. It’s later used by Shigaraki.

With Air Cannon, the user can produce powerful bursts pressurized air from their palms. Coupled with other Quirks like Springlike Limbs and Radio Waves, it can be very useful in battles.

12. Radio Waves

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Unknown

When was it stolen/mentioned? Chapter 295

This is a Quirk stolen by All For One and used by both him and Shigaraki. The original owner of Radio Waves is unknown, however, it proves very useful for both the villains. Thanks to this Quirk, the user can emit electromagnetic waves that can disrupt electronic communicators and any other appliances.

When All For One is captured and kept in the underground prison Tartarus, he uses this Quirk to summon Nomus to break him out. Shigaraki also uses this Quirk, pairing it with Air Cannon to destroy the communicators of the Pro Heroes.

11. Unnamed spatial distortion Quirk

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Who did it belong to? Unknown

When was it stolen/mentioned? Chapter 380

Despite not having an official name, this Quirk is quite powerful and used by All For One on two very important occasions. It allows the user to manipulate a certain range of space around them in a way that can be lethal when aimed at a target.

All For One used this Quirk when he seemingly killed Hawks. Prior to this, he killed Yoichi and took away his hand with the spatial distortion Quirk, as shown in Chapter 408.

10. Impure Beam

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Who did it belong to? Unknown

When was it stolen/mentioned? Chapter 385

One of the strongest Quirks owned by All For One, Impure Beam is a force to be reckoned with. It allows the user to release a destructive beam of light capable of demolishing everything in its path. The villain easily blew away Gigantomachia and Tokoyami’s Light of Baldur.

Despite being among the more powerful Quirks stolen by All For One, Impure Beam also has a significant disadvantage. The Quirk is so strong that even the user’s body cannot contain the backlash, as seen when All For One’s arm was destroyed after using it.

9. Spearlike Bones

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Who did it belong to? All For One and Yoichi Shigaraki’s mother

When was it stolen/mentioned? Chapter 407

This is the first Quirk stolen by All For One in the manga. Spearlike Bones was the Quirk of All For One and Yoichi’s mother. After she died giving birth to them, All For One stole it from her and later passed it to at least one person.

This Quirk allows the user to produce hardened spear-like growths protruding from their body. At some point in the past, All For One reacquired this Quirk and used it against All Might in Kamino.

8. Life Force

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Dr. Kyudai Garaki

When was it stolen/mentioned? Season 6, Chapter 4

Only one Quirk in My Hero Academia is successfully cloned, and this feat is performed by none other than the evil scientist Dr. Kyudai Garaki. He duplicated his Quirk, Life Force, and gave the original to All For One, keeping the clone for himself.

The very name of this Quirk explains its usage. Life Force causes the user to age slower and doubles their lifespan. Thanks to this Quirk, All For One has lived over a century.

7. Search

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Who did it belong to? Ragdoll aka Tomoko Shiretoko

When was it stolen/mentioned? Season 3, Episode 3

Search is a very useful Quirk belonging to Ragdoll, a member of the Pro Hero group, Wild Wild Pussycats. It is also the first Quirk All For One steals in the anime. The villain later transfers the Quirk to his protege, Tomura Shigaraki.

As the name suggests, Search allows the user to monitor and gather information about up to 100 people at a time. The Quirk observes the targets and gathers information such as their locations and weak points for later use.

The usefulness of this Quirk is what leads to it being stolen and used by Shigaraki during the Paranormal Liberation War.

6. Navel Laser

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Unknown

When was it stolen/mentioned? Chapter 366

Throughout the story, we’ve known Navel Laser as the Quirk of Class 1-A student Yuga Aoyama. However, it’s revealed in the U.A. Traitor Arc that Aoyama was born Quirkless like Deku and got Navel Laser from All For One.

It’s unknown who the original owner of this Quirk was, only that All For One stole it from them. With Navel Laser, the user can emit a laser beam from their naval. The weakness of this Quirk is that it can make the user’s stomach hurt from using it too much.

5. Fierce Wings

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Hawks, aka: Keigo Takami

When was it stolen/mentioned? Chapter 385

This Quirk originally belonged to the No. 2 Pro Hero, Hawks. Given its original possessor’s status, it’s easy to assume how useful this power is. Fierce Wings gives the user a pair of red wings and allows them to manipulate individual feathers of the appendages at their will.

Despite how strong the Quirk is, there are limitations. If the user takes away too many feathers from the wings, they can no longer fly efficiently. However, in the capable hands of Hawks, it’s still a deadly Quirk. That’s why it is stolen by All For One during the Final War Arc.

4. New Order

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Star and Stripe, aka: Cathleen Bate

When was it stolen/mentioned? Season 7, Episode 2

America’s No. 1 Hero, Star and Stripe, is not only one of the strongest Pro Heroes, she’s also one of the best female characters in the series. As the most powerful hero of America, it’s no surprise that her Quirk is also one of the strongest shown in the story.

New Order allows the user to set a ‘rule’ and manipulate anything they touch and take the name of, be it a living person or a non-living thing like air. Following her fight against Shigaraki, the Quirk was stolen by the villain.

However, thanks to Star’s last rule, New Order destroyed all other vestiges inside Shigaraki and tore his body apart.

3. Danger Sense

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Hikage Shinomori

When was it stolen/mentioned? Chapter 410

It was the stealing of this Quirk that changed the course of the story during the latter stages of the Final War. Danger Sense originally belonged to Hikage Shinomori, the fourth user of One For All. It was later inherited by Deku as the latest user of the cumulative Quirk.

Danger Sense detects any potential threats to the user and lets them know. Needless to say, it’s one of the most useful Quirks around and has helped Deku tons of times. In Chapter 410, Shigaraki made a shocking move and invaded One For All, stealing Danger Sense from Deku.

2. Decay

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Unknown

When was it stolen/mentioned? Chapter 419

Decay is one of the most important Quirks stolen by All For One because it changes the course of the entire story. The original user of this Quirk is unknown, but All For One stole it from someone and transferred it to Shigaraki when the latter was still a child, leading to the tragedy that would destroy Shigaraki’s life.

Decay is a deadly Quirk that allows the user to decompose anything they touch with all five fingers, be it living or nonliving. During the Paranormal Liberation War, Shigaraki awakens this Quirk, giving him the ability to cause anything the decayed objects touch to deteriorate.

The truth of Decay came to light towards the end of the Final War Arc.

1. One For All

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Who did it belong to? Deku, aka: Izuku Midoriya

When was it stolen/mentioned? Chapter 415

All For One’s primary motive throughout the course of My Hero Academia is to get his hands on One For All, the strongest Quirk there is. After Tomura shockingly managed to steal Danger Sense, Kudo made a plan to forcibly transfer One For All and the users’ vestiges to destroy Shigaraki from within.

After making the plan in Chapter 413, Deku began transferring all of the vestiges from Chapter 415. Currently, the protagonist has forcibly transferred One For All and the other Quirks of the past users: Gearshift, Fa Jin, Blackwhip, Smokescreen, and Float. This has rendered Deku Quirkless once again.

These were the 20 best Quirks stolen by All For One. Given the imminent ending of the anime show, there may not be many more Quirks for the villain to steal in the future.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll with three episodes released so far. For more on this series, check out our guides on the My Hero Academia manga ending and the My Hero Academia You’re Next release date.