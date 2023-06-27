One Piece Episode 1066 references Dragon Ball Z’s most endearing scenes

To build a story as expansive as One Piece, there need to be several inspirations, and it seems Dragon Ball Z is one of them. Here’s how One Piece Episode 1066 references the most lovely scene from Dragon Ball Z.

One Piece Episode 1066 primarily focuses on the battle between Big Mom and Law, and Kid refuses to give up despite countless injuries. However, it also features Kozuki Momonosuke’s struggle to lift Onigashima in his dragon form.

Article continues after ad

While Momo reminisces about his family, One Piece references a popular scene from Dragon Ball Z in the most emotional way possible. The tragic story of the Kozuki family is what sets the premise of the “Wano Country Saga.”

As popular franchises, One Piece and Dragon Ball Z both have a global fanbase with talks of collaboration between the two. Although collaboration may be difficult, One Piece realizes the dream of Dragon Ball Z in Episode 1066.

Article continues after ad

One Piece Episode 1066 references Dragon Ball Z scenes

Crunchyroll

While Momo remembers his time with his family, the series features Oden and Toki playing with Hiyori. These three scenes are exactly similar to Dragon Ball Z, with a few changes in characters. Shonen fans easily draw a connection between the two as they share their nostalgia on social media platforms.

In the first shot, the backside of Kozuki Oden’s back is shown where he suddenly faces the front, and a young Hiyori appears from underneath his arm. This is similar to how Goku and Gohan interact. The second shot is Toki encouraging Hiyori while the child spins a ball with an umbrella.

Article continues after ad

It reminds fans of the first Dragon Ball anime, where Goku does the stunt while Oolong throws more Dragon Balls along his way. Lastly, the scene where Hiyori runs toward Oden, who lifts her up, is again similar to Goku and Gohan. However, the only difference is that Toki is watching them happily at the back.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Dragon Ball Z inspired the creator of One Piece

Crunchyroll

One of Oda’s biggest inspirations for One Piece was Dragon Ball Z, as fans can see the influence not only in the art style but also in some of the arcs, character personalities, and relationships as well. The pacing and adventures in One Piece draw homage to Dragon Ball in a variety of ways.

Article continues after ad

The most evident is Monkey D. Luffy of the Straw Hat Pirates’ resemblance to the plucky protagonist, Goku. Both Goku and Luffy have certain aims and aspirations of greater strength, but they also have tremendous appetites that are sometimes more astounding than their raw strength and transformations.

One Piece and Dragon Ball Z can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Gorosei shadows in One Piece | Demon Slayer Season 3 finale | One Piece Reverie flashback | One Piece Void Century | Naruto Will of Fire | Naruto Wood Jutsu | Demon Slayer Mark characters | One Piece Mera Mera no Mi | One Piece God’s Knights Commander | One Piece Kozuki Momonosuke | Demon Slayer Hantengu Forms | One Piece Roger’s legacy | Naruto Uchiha Clan stone tablet