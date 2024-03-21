Dragon Ball Z Netflix movie debunked: Fake film explained 

Screenshots from an alleged live-action Dragon Ball Z movie on Netflix have been going viral on Facebook — here’s what you should know.

Dragon Ball is one of the most iconic anime franchises of all time — but unlike One Piece, its leap to live-action wasn’t well-received. In 2009, Dragonball Evolution hit cinemas — between its abysmal critical reception and lackluster box office returns, not to mention aggravating the fans, it became known as one of the worst movies of all time.

So, news of another live-action film on Netflix would likely be met with a fair bit of apprehension, given the mixed response to Avatar: The Last Airbender. You may have clocked images from an alleged Dragon Ball Z movie coming to Netflix — fortunately, you’ve got nothing to worry about.

Is a Dragon Ball Z live-action movie coming to Netflix?

No, a live-action Dragon Ball Z movie isn’t coming to Netflix, nor is any such project in development.

AI-generated screenshots from the fake film were recently posted to Facebook by The Netflix Memes, which claimed the movie was coming to the streaming platform soon — it isn’t.

The Netflix Memes: Facebook

While the images of Goku, Vegeta, Krillin, and other characters are quite convincing, they’re completely fake.

That’s not to say Dragon Ball will never make another attempt at live-action. Creed star Michael B. Jordan told Nerdist that directing such a movie would be “the ultimate challenge… who is going to be the first one to really roll the dice and try to get that one in the real way?”

