One Piece: What does Bonney’s new transformation mean?

The spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1118 confirm Bonney’s new transformation, but why is she able to do this, and what does it mean for her character?

Bonney was introduced much earlier in One Piece, but her role is important in the Final Saga. As a member of the worst generation, she is one of the strongest characters in the series. The Straw Hats meet her after leaving Wano as they all sail together toward Egghead Island.

Upon reaching the island, they find out Bonney is Kuma’s daughter. The arc also shows Kuma’s backstory and how he adopted Bonney before giving up everything for her. As someone from the Buccaneer race, Kuma taught her about the Sun God Nika.

Bonney has the powers of the Age-Age Fruit, and she can manipulate her own age, as well as other people’s. However, in One Piece Chapter 1118, she takes on a new form that should have been unique to one person. (Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1118!)

Why did Bonney take on Nika’s form in One Piece?

Bonney takes on Nika’s form after Luffy’s encouragement.

Bonney has an ability called “Distorted Future.” She can shapeshift and temporarily take on any form she wants. In Chapter 1072, she transforms into a Buccaneer despite the fact that she doesn’t belong to that bloodline.

Again, in Chapter 1101, she transforms into a “Nika-like” form because she has only heard about Nika from her father and never from him. However, when she witnesses Luffy’s Gear 5, she immediately realizes whose form that is. Hence, she also imitates him.

Bonney taking on Nika’s form can also be seen as her finally achieving freedom through Luffy. Luffy the Warrior of Liberation Kuma and Bonney have been yearning to meet all this time. The entire story of One Piece revolves around the theme of freedom.

Luffy’s devil fruit is the manifestation of the freedom people have been wanting for centuries. Hence, Bonney taking on Nika’s form symbolizes her freedom and strengthens her connection with Luffy. Ever since she was a child, she was suffering from a terrible illness and even lost her only family.

Bonney never knew what happened to Kuma before coming to Egghead. Her alliance with the crew and reunion with her father breaks the shackles of her past as she embodies the one who is said to free the world.

