One Piece dropped major hint about Iron Giant that nobody noticed

One Piece Chapter 1118 is the most controversial chapter in a while, but it also drops a major hint about Iron Giant that was lost in translation.

One Piece Chapter 1118 divided the community into two parts as fans debated Bonney’s Nika transformation. Luffy’s Nika form symbolizes freedom. He is the Warrior of Liberation, and Kuma told her stories about him. Bonney keeps believing in Nika and finally uses her Distorted Future to create a future where she is totally free.

While the controversy of this chapter continues, fans fail to notice something extremely important about Iron Giant. The ancient robot sinks into the sea after getting hit by Warcury’s attack. As it drowns, it thinks about Joyboy and tries to look for him. However, a major hint about the Iron Giant gets lost in translation.

Article continues after ad

Popular One Piece translator Sandman shares, “In the Japanese chapter, the ancient robot speaks like a 10-year-old boy, despite his tough appearance. What was he like to Joy Boy?”

Article continues after ad

When a fan asks if the Iron Giant’s speech pattern is similar to Going Merry, the translator explains, “Good catch. Going Merry also spoke childishly, but he (not she) spoke more fluent Japanese than the ancient robot.”

When someone asks if other characters have the same speech pattern as Iron Giant, he further explains, “The ancient robot’s speech style sounds even younger than Usopp’s three friend boys in the JP chapter.”

Article continues after ad

A popular theorist shares his insight in the same post, “I think that his childish speech pattern is due to sounding like a robot, like what an interactive toy robot would talk like. The fact his speech is in katakana adds to the robot’s way of sounding.”

Iron Giant is still one of the most mysterious characters in the manga. This new information further confirms its ability to sense Joyboy and no doubt the manga will share its backstory and reveal its identity in the future.

Article continues after ad

For more Straw Hats shenanigans, check out our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats. Also, look at our article on a major hint about Imu’s gender, as well as the manga confirming Shanks’ ulterior motives.