Sk8 the Infinity is returning sooner than expected, but not for Season 2

While we’re still waiting Sk8 the Infinity Season 2, an OVA has been confirmed for 2025, and some fans will get a chance to see it earlier than others.

As far as sports anime go, they don’t come much more radical than Sk8 the Infinity. As you might guess, the anime show involves skateboarding, where teens engage in what amounts to illegal drag racing on their boards late at night.

It’s a fun, carefree TV show that captures the youthful essence of skating and thrill-seeking. The first season came in 2022, and before the next, we’re getting four episodes of an OVA, starting March 19, 2025.

The upcoming mini-series, known as Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part, will run for four episodes. A short teaser reveals that we’ll be seeing most of the main characters throughout, though the context is kept minimal.

Besides the four-part show itself, fans in Japan will get a chance to see the skating action in cinemas, as Extra Part will get a limited theatrical release on January 24, 2025. When we say limited, we mean limited – currently it’s just listed for ten cinemas across Japan.

There’s always a chance for a expanded rollout, but as this is just a spin-off and not a new movie, or even a compilation film, the odds are probably quite small. If theaters in the UK or US get it, it’ll probably be a limited time thing as well, since OVAs just aren’t on the same scale as pre-release compilations or full on feature films.

Still, more Sk8 the Infinity is very welcome while we wait for Season 2. Bones has been hard at work since 2022, but we still don’t quite know when we’ll get to see more. The studio has been very busy on My Hero Academia to put out the anime movie You’re Next this year alongside Season 7.

Regardless of when it arrives, the next chapter of Sk8 should be as strong as the last – and at least we have a scenic detour first.