My Hero Academia studio co-founder slams fans criticizing anime working conditions

Reports of poor working conditions in the anime industry aren’t new to Western fans, but My Hero Academia studio co-founder, Toshihiro Kawamoto, has a firm outlook on the matter.

My Hero Academia Season 7 has just reached its conclusion, with fans now awaiting the eighth and final season of the anime. Studio BONES earned a lot of praise for this season for its incredible animation. A lot of effort goes into creating even a single anime scene.

Animators, especially younger artists, are often overworked and underpaid, and anime studios are regularly accused of exploiting their employees. Last year, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 once again highlighted MAPPA’s poor working conditions.

in an interview with Anime Spiegal, Studio BONES co-founder Toshihiro Kawamoto was asked about these conditions; more specifically, how he feels about fans’ complaints and outfits like The Animator Dormitory that help animators in the industry.

Kawamoto said: “I know that there is a lot of writing on the Internet about the difficult conditions. In my opinion, those who often complain loudly are those who are not yet good enough. If they improved their skills, they would also have more time for their tasks and would earn more money. But this is really my own personal opinion, independent of Studio BONES.

“When I think about it, I actually think that conditions are much better today than they were in the past. The government has put a lot of regulations in place when it comes to working, overtime, and the like. Even if you want to work through the night and draw pictures, you aren’t allowed to do that.

“Of course, you can see it as a negative thing that such regulations were necessary in the first place. On the other hand, they lead to the necessary changes. Nowadays, anime studios are given a lot more budget and, above all, time. So I think things have gotten better.”

