My Hero Academia delays ending commemoration projects to later in 2025

My Hero Academia has delayed its final fan book and art book, the two ending commemoration projects – and they won’t drop until later in 2025.

My Hero Academia‘s manga drew its conclusion in August 2024. Following that, a final fan book and art book were announced by Shueisha. The final fan book, which is expected to be released in January 2025, will offer an in-depth look at the characters, plotlines, and behind-the-scenes insights.

Additionally, the manga’s first art book was expected to be released in April 2025, featuring a collection of Horikoshi’s artworks. Not to mention the manga will also include 60 pages of bonus content in the final volume 42, which will be released on December 4, 2025.

Since the mangaka’s schedule is packed with extra projects, the final fan books and art book have been delayed.

The official account of My Hero Academia wrote on Twitter/X, “Thank you very much for your continued support. The scheduled release dates for My Hero Academia publications, as announced in the combined Weekly Shonen Jump 2024 issue 36/37, will be changed as follows:

My Hero Academia Final Fan Book

Originally scheduled: January 2025

Revised release window: Mid-2025

My Hero Academia Art Book

Originally scheduled: April 2025

Revised release window: Mid-2025

“We apologize to our readers who have been looking forward to the release as well as to all other parties involved for any inconvenience caused. We kindly ask for your understanding.”

Fans have expressed their support towards creator Kohei Horikoshi, with one writing, “Good. This man deserves a break. Been working himself sick for years for us. Mangaka’s job isn’t easy. Hope he takes his time.”

“Not sure why he would tackle all of those right after ending his series, he needs to take a break,” another wrote.

“It’s totally okay – I can wait, I can wait! Thank you for the advance notice. It just extends the fun,” a third added.

