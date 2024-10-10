My Hero Academia final season announced

As the seventh season of My Hero Academia is about to reach its conclusion, the studio has announced the eighth and final anime season, so when will it come out?

The My Hero Academia manga concluded with Chapter 430, which was released in August 2024, around the same time the anime’s Season 7 was airing. The ongoing installment will end on October 12, 2024, and now the studio is preparing for Season 8 – which will also be its last.

Season 7 shows the difficult situation faced by the people of Japan after the all-out battle with the Paranormal Liberation Front.

The public is losing faith in their heroes as the latter get an ally from the West: Star and Stripe, the strongest woman on the planet. The difficult battle against the Villains continues as the Todoroki family comes to terms with their own problems.

Fans not only feel nostalgic to see their favorite manga but are also expressing their excitement to watch the anime wrap up the incredible story. As one wrote, “Bones cooked this season and they’ll do amazing in the final season with fewer episodes to animate too.”

“After nine years My Hero Academia anime will come to an end in 2025. It undoubtedly left a mark on the anime industry and was beloved by many. Can’t believe it’s almost over,” shared another.

“I didn’t get into My Hero Academia right away but as I continued to watch it I began to really enjoy this anime, it’s gonna feel weird not having a new season of MHA after next year,” a third one chimed in.

