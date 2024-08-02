My Hero Academia’s ending stays true to its theme, but it’s still unsatisfying

I was prepared to be sad when My Hero Academia finally wrapped up the story for good, but I didn’t expect to feel disappointed.

When I first came across My Hero Academia, I didn’t consider it anything special. Sure, the Quirk system sounded fun and gave off the vibes of a typical battle-shonen from the start, but beyond that, it seemed like any other underdog story.

However, I eventually changed my mind about the series. The more I saw it, the more intrigued I became. A big reason behind that is how likable (most of) its characters are. Even the villains are written so well that they come off as relatably human instead of pure evil.

That’s why I had huge expectations for the story’s conclusion. I was convinced it’d be as spectacular as the rest of the story. And while I won’t call it a bad ending, it’s certainly an unsatisfying one.

The beginning and the end

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

The reason why My Hero Academia’s ending can’t be called horrible (or even unexpected) is because it stays true to its theme from start to finish. When the story began, it was clear the series’ message was that you didn’t need superpowers to become a hero.

We follow Deku, a Quirkless boy who idolizes All Might and wants to be a hero like him. Though his bullies, especially Bakugo, mock his powerlessness, there’s true kindness and desire to help people inside him and that’s what really matters.

At the end the series goes back to its beginning: Deku is Quirkless again and yet he still wants to help people, even if it’s only through guiding the next generation to their dreams. He may not be a hero professionally saving people, but he’s still the same kind Deku.

And while that’s the message the author Kohei Horikoshi wanted to impart to his readers, it’s still undeniably depressing. Maybe he realized that, too, as at the end of Chapter 430, we see Deku finally achieving his dream of becoming a Pro Hero by using support gear.

Lessons are fine – but to a point

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Despite how consistent the My Hero Academia ending is with its theme, it still left a bitter taste in my mouth. After following Deku’s journey for years, I didn’t want a moral lesson but a satisfying ending that pays off my emotional investment in the series.

I’m sure I’m not the only one. Almost no one wanted Deku to end up a mediocre adult with a nine-to-five job when his dream was to become the next Symbol of Peace like his idol.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing wrong with a day job – that’s what most of us are doing, after all. But it certainly is bland in a world where people are blessed with superpowers, especially when the power Deku wielded was the strongest of all.

However, the author wanted to go back to the beginning and make the story come full circle. It’s not a bad idea; Deku losing his Quirk to Shigaraki during the war was a stroke of genius, in my opinion.

Because what he really needed to defeat Shigaraki and save Tenko from himself was not One For All, but his innate kindness and empathy. It also reinforced the message of how he became the greatest hero through his own ‘power’ and not because of his Quirk.

But that’s where this whole lesson should’ve stopped. Stretching it out until the end is overkill, no matter how noble the moral of the story.

When I found out Deku was left behind as a civilian when the rest of the Class 1-A students had all gone on to become Pro Heroes, I facepalmed. Because no matter how you try not to, you can’t help but see it as everyone being rewarded while the guy who did and sacrificed the most was left in the dust.

And if I may say so, that’s not really a positive lesson to impart.

Unexplored possibilities

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

What stings the most is how many possibilities there were for the My Hero Academia ending, yet none of them were explored. Fans came up with all sorts of theories – some outrageous, some downright brilliant – on how Deku could get his Quirk back.

From him receiving All For One from Shigaraki from their last encounter to the cycle of One For All beginning once again with Deku, we had some great plausible scenarios. Yet, what we got was the depressing reveal about how Deku has strayed away from his friends due to their different jobs.

Very realistic; too realistic, in my opinion. It’s not at all what fans were hoping for when they stuck with the series for years. It’s almost like how we followed Daenarys’ quest for the Iron Throne for years, only for her to be killed in the end and the throne melted. What was the point then? (Game of Thrones’ ending is still worse than My Hero Academia, though).

Even the last twist of Deku receiving high-tech armor and support gear from All Might and his friends doesn’t make up for the disappointment the entire chapter provides. We learn it’s funded by the Class 1-A students, especially Bakugo, and made by Mei and Melissa, presumably. That’s a nice touch, but hardly matters at this point.

In the end, Deku does don the proverbial cape and becomes a Pro Hero, starting his journey to become the No. 1 Hero once again. But do we have the patience to follow his quest to the top again? I certainly don’t.

For more on the superhero anime and manga, check out our rankings of the best My Hero Academia fights and best Quirks stolen by All For One.