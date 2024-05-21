My Hero Academia: Will Deku get One For All back?

My Hero Academia took a shocking turn when Deku lost One For All, becoming Quirkless once again. Now that he’s finally defeated All For One and freed Shigaraki, will he get his Quirk back?

Deku starts his My Hero Academia journey as a Quirkless boy dreaming to be a Pro Hero. His dreams finally have a chance to come true when his idol All Might transfers the all-powerful One For All to him, giving him the opportunity to fulfill his goal.

During the last stretch of the Final War, Deku decides to forcefully transfer One For All to Shigaraki after the villain manages to steal the fourth One For All user from him. After forcefully passing on the remaining vestiges of the past users, Deku is left Quirkless, making Shigaraki the new wielder of the powerful Quirk.

Article continues after ad

Shigaraki’s body is later taken over by All For One. However, since both All For One and Shigaraki seemingly died, Deku has a possibility of getting his One For All back. But will he be really able to? That’s something we need to discuss further.

Article continues after ad

Will Deku get One For All back by the end of My Hero Academia?

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

While there is no guarantee, Deku may get One For All back by the end of My Hero Academia.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 423, Deku uses the last embers of One For All left inside of him after transferring the Quirk to Shigaraki to land a hit on All For One. This touch resonates with the vestiges of the past One For All users within All For One to wake them all.

Article continues after ad

As All For One comes face to face with the last remaining of Yoichi, his brother and the first user of One For All, it’s revealed that Deku transferred the Quirk in such a way that the fragments of the past users would live on in an attempt to complete the Quirk.

Yoichi explains that his time is up, along with the rest of the users, and defeating All For One is their salvation. This indicates that this is the last time the past users’ consciousnesses are present within the Quirk. After fulfilling their fates of stopping All For One’s reign of terror, they will cease to exist within One For All.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, whether that means One For All will also disintegrate is unknown as of yet. There is a possibility that the Quirk will remain and so will its tremendous power, but it will no longer contain the vestiges of the past users. Deku will never get to communicate with them ever again.

If that is what ends up being the case, then Deku may also lose access to the past users’ Quirks, leaving him with only One For All, the way he was before. It’s not the worst case scenario for Deku since One For All is the strongest Quirk in the world even without the additional Quirks of the previous users.

Article continues after ad

The story may take a different route with One For All destroyed along with All For One. The reason Yoichi manifested this Quirk in the first place was the stop his brother. Now that he’s accomplished that, maybe One For All’s purpose is done.

Article continues after ad

But that would make less sense since One For All not only bears the Quirks of the previous users but also their will. Every One For All wielder has wanted to save people and make the world a better place, so the true purpose of One For All is far from over.

That means Deku may just get his Quirk back by the time of the My Hero Academia manga ending.

Article continues after ad

What happened to One For All?

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

What really happens to One For All is left on an ambiguous note in My Hero Academia Chapter 423. However, by the events of the chapter and Yoichi’s explanation, the previous wielders of One For All finally get their salvation by defeating All For One, indicating that they will now cease to exist.

In the chapter, the resonance from Deku’s ember of One For All rouses the previous users as well as Shigaraki who has been saved from fizzling out by Nana Shimura, his grandmother. All eight previous users, along with Shigaraki, attack All For One from within while Deku attacks him with the last bit of his power from the outside.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thanks to the joint attack, All For One is finally defeated, disintegrating into thin air and freeing Shigaraki from him. What happens to One For All after this isn’t shown, which means we’ll have the answer in the upcoming Chapter 424.

Until the next chapter is released, check out My Hero Academia Season 7 as it’s streaming on Crunchyroll with three episodes released so far. Our My Hero Academia Season 7 episode schedule will helped with that, and we have a guide on My Hero Academia: You’re Next, the upcoming anime movie.