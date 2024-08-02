My Hero Academia ending explained: Does Deku become No. 1 Hero?

My Hero Academia has finally ended after its 10-year-long run, answering some burning questions while leaving others unanswered.

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most influential manga in the shonen genre. First gracing the pages of the Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014, it maintained its successful streak for a decade before concluding with Chapter 430.

While the official release of the final chapter is on August 4, we already know the outcome of the manga thanks to the early spoilers. And there’s one thing we can say: the last chapter is both expected and unexpected.

Article continues after ad

Despite its six-chapter-long epilogue, My Hero Academia had many questions to answer, including whether Deku becomes the No. 1 Hero. It’s something the whole story is built towards. Thankfully, the finale sorts this out for good.

Breaking down the My Hero Academia ending

My Hero Academia finale picks up after eight years and reveals Deku has lost One For All forever, currently working as a teacher at U.A. However, in the end, he becomes a Pro Hero with high-tech armor and support gear.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Chapter 430 starts with Deku narrating the same words from the start of the story: “Anyone can become a hero.” Its significance is revealed when we learn he doesn’t have a Quirk anymore, One For All’s embers having faded long ago.

Other than him, the other Class 1-A students have all become Pro Heroes. Due to their conflicting schedules, they don’t get to meet up often. But Deku is still close with All Might and Aizawa.

Article continues after ad

Aside from Deku’s future, Chapter 430 follows another character: Dai, who wants to become a Hero despite his non-offensive Quirk. He remembers when he was a child and everyone wanted to be a Hero like All Might, Endeavor, Deku, and Dynamight.

The final chapter shows the similarities between Dai and Deku. But this time, instead of All Might, it’s the protagonist who acknowledges that the boy can become a Hero even without a powerful Quirk because he wants to really save people.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Deku then meets up with All Might who gives him very expensive support gears. Thanks to these high-tech inventions, Deku finally becomes a Pro Hero despite not having One For All anymore.

Aside from these, we also see Kota and Eri in the final chapter. Kota is now a student at U.A., while Eri goes to a normal school and takes part in the music club.

Deku is not the greatest hero… yet

While Deku couldn’t fulfill his dream of becoming the No. 1 Hero, he has another opportunity to do so in the final chapter. Using his support items, he finally becomes a Pro Hero at the end.

Article continues after ad

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

In Chapter 430, All Might reveals the support items were made by Mei Hatsume and his American friend (presumably Melissa Shield from the first My Hero Academia movie). What’s more, the inventions are sponsored by the Class 1-A students, with Bakugo contributing the most.

While Deku is overwhelmed, the former Symbol of Peace says, “Take this to heart, kid. This, too, is a power you’ve earned, fair and square!”

Article continues after ad

All Might’s words finally convince Deku. In the chapter’s last panels, we see Bakugo extending a hand towards Deku, asking him to join the other Class 1-A Heroes as they embark on their new mission to save people from a landslide.

Article continues after ad

What happens to the rest of Class 1-A?

The rest of Class 1-A all become Pro Heroes.

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Everyone from the class, except Deku, fulfills their dreams. Ochako, Iida, Tsuyu, and Momo have formed a Hero team. In the My Hero Academia finale, they’re visiting various grade schools across the country.

We also learn that since there’s been a lower rate of villain incidents, Heroes have broadened their role in society. Instead of only battles and rescue missions, they focus on other things; for example, Ochako’s ‘Quirk Counselling Expansion Project.’

Article continues after ad

Shoji is also in a very good place. In Chapter 430, he’s awarded for his efforts to reduce prejudiced crimes against heteromorphs. We see Koda clapping happily for him.

Article continues after ad

As for Shoto and Bakugo, they’re among the top Heroes. However, Bakugo’s attitude is the same as ever; he shouts at his fans whenever they try to record him. This causes his approval ratings to drop.

Shoto, on the other hand, is thriving. He’s always working and saving people. And despite his awkward nature, he’s kind to his fans and very popular. Deku says he’ll soon surpass Mt. Lady and Kamui Woods and match Mirio, who’s now the No. 1 Hero.

Article continues after ad

Other than the Class 1-A bunch, Shinso, Honenuki, and Monoma are also Pro Heroes. Aoyama has also worked his way towards being a Hero like his friends.

What’s next for My Hero Academia?

As of yet, we don’t know what’s next for My Hero Academia.

The manga has a special announcement on August 5, 2024, the day after Chapter 430 is officially released. Fans are hoping it’ll be an announcement for the anime adaptation of My Hero Academia: Vigilante, the spin-off manga of the series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Others think it may be the confirmation of a sequel series. But at this point, nothing can be said for certain.

Now that the manga has ended, you can find out what happened to Toga, Dabi, All For One, and Shigaraki. You can also check out our ranking of the best My Hero Academia fights.