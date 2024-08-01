10 best My Hero Academia fights, ranked

My Hero Academia only has one chapter left before the end, which means this is the perfect time to take a look back at some of the best fights in the series.

Like every battle-shonen manga, My Hero Academia has plenty of exciting fights to offer. The story’s power system, Quirks, allows an extensive range of variety in battles – from big punches to shooting lasers, Kohei Horikoshi’s series has everything.

While most fights in the superhero anime and manga are exciting and well-choreographed, some leave a stronger mark than others. These few fights are not just adrenaline-inducing and thrilling but also leave a lasting impression on both characters and fans.

Article continues after ad

For our list, we’ve selected the 10 My Hero Academia fights that have the most impact on the story and are the most well-presented, both visually and plot-wise. However, if you aren’t caught up with the manga yet, then be warned, a spoiler alert is in full effect!

Article continues after ad

10. Deku vs. Shoto

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Chapters: 38 – 40 (Episode 23)

The U.A. Sports Festival is one of the most entertaining arcs in My Hero Academia, and a big reason behind that is the Deku vs. Shoto match. Before this fight, we’d seen very little from Shoto; we just got a brief glimpse of his complicated relationship with his father.

Article continues after ad

When the match begins, Shoto is resolute in defeating Deku without using his fire, while Deku is determined to make his classmate accept himself. Thus begins an emotional and intense match between the boys that has everyone at the edge of their seats.

There are many great things about this fight. It allows both boys to show off their Quirks’ powers and has a strong emotional weight behind it. Seeing Deku enduring unspeakable pain for Shoto is both gut-wrenching and incredibly inspiring.

Article continues after ad

9. Deku vs. Bakugo (second fight)

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Chapters: 117 – 121 (Episode 61)

Deku and Bakugo have an extensive history between them. Starting as childhood friends who adored All Might, Bakugo ended up becoming Deku’s bully for years and it seemed like he hated the green-haired boy.

Article continues after ad

But behind his apparent hatred, there was only insecurity. Bakugo always felt inferior to Deku, and that feeling increases when the One For All user rescues him from the League of Villains, leading to All Might retiring after his fight against All For One in Kamino.

Article continues after ad

Brimming with guilt and insecurity as well as the understanding that Deku got his Quirk from All Might, Bakugo confronts Deku after the Provisional Hero License Exam. This leads to an explosive clash between the former friends that changes their dynamic forever.

8. Endeavor vs. High-End Nomu

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Chapters: 186 – 190 (Episodes 87 – 88)

Probably the grayest character in My Hero Academia, Endeavor is no simple hero. After envying All Might’s position as the number-one hero for years, he finally gets his wish when the former retires.

Article continues after ad

By this point, we’ve already learned the past sins of Endeavor and begun to hate him. But Kohei Horikoshi has crafted his character so brilliantly that we can’t help but cheer for the man when he faces the Nomu after becoming the new number one.

Article continues after ad

In this brilliant fight, Endeavor does everything in his power to protect the citizens from the Nomu. Visually stunning, incredibly exciting, and heart-wrenchingly emotional, this is Endeavor’s first step toward redemption.

Article continues after ad

7. All Might vs. All For One (final)

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Chapters: 396 – 404

All Might may have taken a step back after his retirement but he doesn’t fail to deliver when needed. This is seen once again when the man provides one of the best fights in My Hero Academia in the Final War Arc.

Since the war’s start, All For One has been wreaking havoc all over the battlefield. That is until he’s confronted by his old nemesis: the person who caused the most damage to him. However, All Might is no longer the strongest hero he was before.

Article continues after ad

Even then, the former Symbol of Peace challenges the villain with the aid of support items, becoming ‘Armored All Might’. Using the copied Quirks of his students, the hero resolutely keeps fighting until he’s finally defeated.

Article continues after ad

6. Deku vs. Overhaul

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Chapters: 156 – 159 (Episodes 75 – 77)

The Shie Hassaikai Arc is arguably the darkest storyline in My Hero Academia. What Overhaul, aka Kai Chisaki, did to Eri is unforgivable. That’s why it’s so satisfying when Deku finally gives the villain the beating of his life.

Article continues after ad

Overhaul is a very powerful opponent. His Quirk is like the complete version of Shigaraki’s Decay. While Decay can only destroy, his Quirk can deconstruct and reconstruct at the same time.

Like most My Hero Academia fights, it’s also emotionally charged, especially when Deku keeps fighting even when Eri’s Quirk continues to destroy him. But while the manga portrays it very well, the anime version elevates it to greater heights.

5. Ochako vs. Toga (final)

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Chapters: 375 – 376, 380 – 382, 389 – 395

Most battles in the Final War are notable, but some are exceptionally impactful to the plot. Ochako’s climactic fight against Toga is one of those few. It’s also undoubtedly one of the most beautifully drawn My Hero Academia fights.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ochako and Toga’s final fight is important on many counts. Toga is not only one of the main antagonists but she also causes the most trouble to heroes everywhere with her Twice Army. After Ochako defeats her, the clones finally disappear, allowing the heroes their victory.

During this fight, Ochako also experiences Quirk Awakening and finally reaches Toga’s heart with her selfless empathy. However, she also ends up badly wounded, prompting the villain to sacrifice herself to save the young hero’s life.

Article continues after ad

4. Todoroki family vs. Dabi

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Chapters: 387 – 390

The Todoroki family’s subplot is among the best storylines in My Hero Academia. Not only is it tragic but it has a very satisfying conclusion. What’s more, every character in that messed-up family has been written very well.

Dabi’s true identity has always been an open secret, so we’ve been waiting for him to face his father and brother. He does face them both during the war. But what comes as a surprise is how the rest of the family joins the battle to stop Dabi’s destruction.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After fatally burning himself and losing his sanity, Dabi keeps going just to destroy Endeavor. But when the hero is ready to burn alongside the villain, Rei appears, cooling her wayward son. Soon, Fuyumi and Natsuo join, too, until Shoto comes and puts an end to the fight.

3. Bakugo vs. All For One

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Chapters: 405 – 410

Bakugo has gone through the most character development in My Hero Academia, endearing him greatly to fans. While this can be found in small, subtle moments, it’s glaringly obvious during the war.

Article continues after ad

After being killed by Shigaraki, he’s revealed to be alive several chapters later, thanks to Edgeshot. Still, his body is too damaged to even stand straight, let alone defeat the most powerful villain out there.

Yet Bakugo proves why fans love him and gives All For One a hell of a fight. What’s more, he enters the battle by saving All Might from the villain at the last moment. If that doesn’t justify his spot on this list, what will?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

2. All Might vs. All For One (Kamino)

Kohei Horikoshi/Bones

Chapters: 89 – 94 (Episodes 48 – 49)

Prior to My Hero Academia’s beginning, All Might was the strongest hero out there. That didn’t change even after his fight against All For One destroyed most of his inner organs. But it leaves him in a pretty sorry stage and unable to continue in the long run.

As a One For All user, All Might’s primary goal is to stop All For One’s reign of terror. And he continues to do so even after giving his Quirk away to Deku. What follows is a fight so iconic that it has us all proud and tearful at the same time.

Article continues after ad

Using the last embers of One For All, All Might fights All For One and eventually defeats him, stopping his chaos at least for a short while. Following this, the Symbol of Peace reveals his true state to the world and retires, passing the baton to Deku.

Article continues after ad

1. Deku vs. Shigaraki (final)

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

Chapters: 379 – 380, 384, 398, 402 – 404, 410 – 418

To nobody’s surprise, Deku vs. Shigaraki’s final fight wins the title of the best My Hero Academia fight. And not just because it’s between the protagonist and the primary antagonist, but because this fight delivers everything it promised throughout the years.

Article continues after ad

As this is the main attraction of the Final War Arc, this battle has been dragged out for some time. But when it finally begins, it doesn’t take long to become intense. From destroying everything around them to Deku ending up Quirkless, it has everything.

What’s more, the last standoff addresses Deku’s determination to save the victim inside Shigaraki. He learns Tenko’s past and empathizes with the man fully, finally achieving the long-sought understanding between them. Though its ending is shocking and abrupt, it remains the best of the bunch.

Article continues after ad

There are our picks for the 10 best My Hero Academia fights. In honorable mentions, we have Deku vs. Class 1-A students and Deku and Bakugo vs. Nine from the second My Hero Academia movie. Both of these fights are exceptionally thrilling and very important to the plot. However, we found these 10 just a bit better.

Article continues after ad

For more on these superheroes, check out our guide on major character deaths. You might also to know the questions My Hero Academia needs to answer before it ends.