My Hero Academia: 5 things you should know about Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 has finally made its debut, but here are the five things you should know before watching.

My Hero Academia Season 7 is one of the most highly-anticipated anime series of Spring 2024. The season commences with Star and Stripe entering Japan along with her military comrades. After seeing the disastrous situation due to Tomura Shigaraki, All For One, and the criminals running around freely, she defies orders to help the heroes.

As for the one causing all this chaos, All For One; he is hiding in a secret cave along with Spinner. He wants to steal Star’s Quirk, which will be useful in his plans for world domination. Additionally, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist prepare to meet with Star. However, they receive word that Shigaraki, riding on a flying Nomu, has already intercepted her.

The two clash and Star reveals her Quirk, “New Order,” which allows her to change the laws of whatever or anybody she touches, as well as disclose how All Might inspired her. Since My Hero Academia Season 7 has now premiered, here are the five things you need to know.

5. The story gets darker this season

If you think you’ve seen the worst of My Hero Academia, think again. The story, which is already intense, will only become darker in Season 7. The devastating Paranormal Liberation War has significantly reduced the number of Pro Heroes.

Things finally take a turn for the better with Star and Stripe, but it won’t last long. Even so, the top heroes Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist are ready to face the approaching threats. However, the villains are not going to back down easily.

4. You can watch recap specials before My Hero Academia Season 7

Before Season 7 kicked off, My Hero Academia aired four special recap episodes earlier in 2024, catching fans up on how Deku and the other heroes felt over the previous six seasons of the anime. These four recap specials aired on April 6, 13, 20, and 27 in Japan, highlighting the previous seasons. However, these specials aren’t just a compilation of old footage, as they feature new scenes.

The new additions focus on Shigaraki, who thinks that as long as people remember All Might, he will never be at peace. While Deku and Shigaraki will be at the forefront of season seven, new characters like Star and Stripe will make significant contributions to the war for Hero Society’s future.

3. My Hero Acadamia Season 7 is adapting three manga arcs

The new season will include the Star and Stripe Arc (chapters 329–334), the U.A. Traitor Arc (chapters 335–342), and the Final War Arc, which is ongoing. The season kicks off with Star and Stripe’s arrival as she will fight Shigaraki head-on. However, it’d be trouble if All For One’s plan to steal her quirk succeeds.

Meanwhile, the U.A. Traitor Arc reveals one of the shocking moments as U.A. students and staff members are betrayed by one of their own. Neither of these arcs have a lot of chapters, but the season will also debut with the Final War Arc.

2. The influence of Vestiges

The Vestiges of One For All are some of history’s greatest heroes, influencing both heroes and villains. Their presence highlights the complexities of Quirk inheritance and its implications on the current conflict. My Hero Academia Season 7 promises a deeper exploration of the show’s complex tapestry of characters and concepts as it nears its finale. With each discovery, the stakes rise, preparing us for a dramatic finish.

1. The U.A. traitor reveal was already foreshadowed

The faculty at U.A. High School considered the possibility of a traitor after the League of Villains attacked the U.S.J. The students from Class 1-A were supposed to continue with their regular hero studies, but no one expected the villains to invade such a high-security establishment.

They were targeting All Might, who was supposed to teach the very same day but changed plans at the last minute. As such, it was proven that the villains had further knowledge of the class schedule to pull off a stunt like that. Season 7 will prove that the traitor was close to them all this time.

