My Hero Academia Chapter 422 release date & spoilers: Deku rising

My Hero Academia is ready to return with Chapter 422 after a week’s break – here’s details of the release date plus spoilers regarding what’s to come.

My Hero Academia unveiled one of its biggest twists by having Deku Quirkless once again. The aspiring hero not only lost One For All and the Quirks of the previous users but he suffered a gruesome fate by losing both of his arms to Shigaraki.

While he got his arms back thanks to Eri’s Rewind, he seemingly lost every Quirk in his possession. However, things are not entirely dark as Deku has Aizawa and the rest of his classmates, along with the Pro Heroes who can still fight, in his corner.

With his allies behind him, Deku is ready to take on the biggest villain. How he accomplishes that after losing his Quirks is the highlight of My Hero Academia Chapter 422.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 will be released on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 7am Pacific Time (PT) in the United States.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 will be released in globally at the following times:

11:00am Eastern Time

04:00pm British Time

05:00pm European Time

08:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

The chapter will be released online on Shueisha’s official platforms, Manga Plus and Viz Media.

My Hero Academia Chapter 422 spoiler speculations

Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha

The title of My Hero Academia Chapter 422 is “Izuku Midoriya – Rising”. As the title suggests, the entire chapter focuses on Deku’s rise as a hero despite not having a Quirk anymore.

The chapter begins with Aoyama helping Deku stand and then falling behind thanks to All For One’s tentacles. But he tells Deku to keep running. Aizawa asks Shirakumo to open another portal but the former villain has exhausted his Quirk.

However, the students of Class 1-A and the other heroes all help in keeping All For One engaged while also making sure that Deku gets close to the villain unharmed. All For One says he’ll use “full release of all Quirk factors”. But unlike his fight against Bakugo, this one will be stronger because he’s no longer overcome by emotions.

Hagakure, Shoji, Tsuyu, Momo, Kirishima, Mina, Gentle Criminal, and others all help Deku as the whole world cheers for him. Ochako is barely conscious in a helicopter but she still wishes Deku to do his best. Elsewhere, the US pilots tend to All Might’s wounds as the former No. 1 hero thinks about the time he saw Deku running ahead.

All Might thinks to himself that seeing Deku run forward inspired him to do the same and it was at that time that Deku became his greatest hero. My Hero Academia Chapter 422 starts with Deku landing a punch on All For One with the last embers of One For All as Inko Midoriya cheers for her son.

Article continues after ad

