My Hero Academia will unveil “multiple projects & events” after ending

My Hero Academia fans don’t have to be sad about the manga’s ending anymore as the author will unveil “multiple projects and events” following the final chapter.

The decade-long journey is coming to an end on August 5 as My Hero Academia wraps up the story for good. It’s been a while since the ending was announced, but fans are still dreading to say goodbye to their beloved manga.

However, the ending may not be so sad anymore as there is apparently more Hero stuff coming after it. Recently, the team behind the manga announced the creator Kohei Horikoshi will unveil several future projects and events after his series concludes with Chapter 430.

The announcement for the impending projects will be revealed in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #36/37 along with the final chapter. So far, there have been no hints about what these projects are. But this gives fans plenty of opportunity to speculate about it.

Some are hoping for a sequel featuring the Class 1-A characters after the time skip. Many also think it could be an anime adaptation of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the spin-off manga by Court Betten and Hideyuki Furuhashi.

“I’m totally down for a time skip sequel series where everyone is a pro,” commented one fan on Reddit, joined by another, “I want a time skip sequel series of this so bad.”

“‘Multiple projects’ it better be a sequel please… I beg you,” wrote another fan on X/Twitter, while one added, “I’m sure it’s gonna be a spinoff announcement. I think Hori is too attached to MHA to just call it quits.”

The Weekly Shonen Jump issue will also have a special ‘Message Card’ from Horikoshi as well as comments from the staff of the My Hero Academia anime show to commemorate the manga’s ending.

