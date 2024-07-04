My Hero Academia to go on last break before the manga’s ending

The My Hero Academia manga will go on a final break next week before the series ends, and fans are feeling emotional.

After a decade of serialization, My Hero Academia is finally ending. The manga wraps up its last arc – the Final War Arc – in Chapter 423. The epilogue starts from Chapter 424, revealing what happened to major characters after the story’s climax.

However, following a decade-long journey, the manga’s creator Kohei Horikoshi didn’t want to end the series with only one chapter. Instead, he decided to give his readers a prolonged look at the aftermath of the final war against All For One and Shigaraki.

Article continues after ad

“Writing conventions say that the conclusion of a story should be short,” the author commented, “But this is not the type of manga that can immediately end after the fighting is done, so I’ll keep going for a little while.”

Following this, it was announced the manga will end on August 5, 2024, with Chapter 430. This means there are only three chapters left before we get to the last My Hero Academia chapter. The first of them will come this Sunday, with Chapter 427 releasing on July 7.

Article continues after ad

But we’ll have to wait a bit longer for the other chapters, as My Hero Academia will go on a final break after Chapter 427 before resuming serialization the week after. So, Chapter 428 will be released on July 21, with the final two chapters dropping on July 28 and August 5 respectively.

Article continues after ad

Fans of the series are feeling emotional in lieu of this announcement. One X/Twitter user wrote, “Don’t say it like that, omg, I’m gonna be sick,” while another joined, “Why is this the tweet that just made me start crying.”

“‘One last time.’ I hate that,” commented a third, and a fourth said, “At least I get a break before I’m gonna cry about the next chapter again.” Another fan agreed, “Okay, this is heartbreaking. After all of those years, I’m going to cry at work right now because of that.”

My Hero Academia’s ending will be the end of an era for thousands of fans. Before the story’s finished for good, find out if Deku will get One For All back and the best Quirks stolen by All For One. You might also like our take on Deku’s biggest change.

Article continues after ad